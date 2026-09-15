Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of AINVDA (Artificial Inu) on September 14. AINVDA/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Artificial Inu is a stock linked Memecoin that trades against tokenized $NVDA on Robinhood Chain. Every trade feeds the Vault, and every fee is burned or locked forever.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314390