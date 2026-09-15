Emaar Properties; Gallop Group: Dubai Premier Padel P1 Announces Emaar as Title Partner

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 returns to Dubai from 8-15 November 2026, bringing leading international padel competition to Hamdan Sports Complex.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Premier Padel P1 has announced Emaar as the title partner of its 2026 edition, taking place from 8-15 November at Hamdan Sports Complex.

The partnership marks a new chapter for the tournament, which will once again bring leading international men's and women's padel competition to Dubai, alongside hospitality, entertainment and fan experiences throughout tournament week.

The 2026 edition is set to feature leading players from the Premier Padel circuit, giving fans in Dubai and across the region the opportunity to experience world-class padel.

"Emaar is delighted to support the 2026 edition of Dubai Premier Padel P1 as title partner," said Ahmad Al Matrooshi Executive Director, Emaar Properties. "The partnership reflects our commitment to creating distinctive experiences for residents and visitors and adds to Dubai's diverse lifestyle and leisure offering. We look forward to supporting an exciting week of sport and entertainment and welcoming fans to the tournament."

Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Dubai Premier Padel P1, said:

"Having Emaar join us as title partner represents an important milestone for Dubai Premier Padel P1. The tournament has continued to grow year on year, and this partnership allows us to build on that momentum and deliver an even stronger experience for players, fans and partners in 2026. We are proud to welcome Emaar to the tournament and look forward to an exciting edition in November."

The tournament will feature professional competition across eight days, with ranking points and prize money at stake, alongside hospitality and premium fan experiences at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, UAE Padel Association and International Padel Federation.

Secure Your Tickets

Tickets for Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 are available from AED 45 via PlatinumList .

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 590 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 130,900 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 41 hotels and resorts with over 10,000 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 26 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emaardubai/ ; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EmaarDubai ; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emaar-properties/

About Gallop Global

Gallop Global is a Dubai-based sports and entertainment company specialising in strategic investment, intellectual property development and major event delivery. Established in 2023, Gallop Global develops and delivers large-scale sporting and entertainment experiences designed to create long-term commercial and audience value.

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