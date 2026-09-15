MTech Mobility Appoints Rodney Moore as General Manager, Europe, to Accelerate Regional Growth

Seasoned technology executive brings more than 30 years of enterprise IT leadership to Dublin as MTech Mobility deepens its European commitment following Aer Lingus implementation win

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / MTech Mobility today announced the appointment of Rodney Moore as General Manager, Europe. Moore, based in Dublin, will lead MTech Mobility's European operations, expand the regional team, and serve as the primary point of contact for the company's growing base of European customers.

"Our European customers face challenges that demand more than a remote relationship - they need a partner who is present, accountable, and embedded in their landscape. Rodney's appointment is a direct investment in that commitment. His track record across Ireland and the UK means he understands exactly what European enterprises face, and he has the depth of experience to help them solve it. We are not just expanding our footprint; we are building the kind of trusted partnerships that turn a customer into an advocate."

- Tony Fernandez, CEO, MTech Mobility

Moore brings more than 30 years of enterprise technology leadership across Ireland and the United Kingdom. He founded and scaled the IT Group to over 50 full-time staff and 100 contractors, serving clients including AIB, Bank of Ireland, Doyle Collection Hotels, and Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs. Previously at The Cara Group - originally Aer Lingus IT Support - he managed some of the largest technology deployments in Irish banking history, was twice named Program Director of the Year by Bull Group Services, and led the AIB program IBM designated the Project of the Century.

Jerry Whiston, outgoing General Manager, EMEA, will transition to Chairman, Irish Operations, recognizing his role in establishing MTech Mobility's European presence and delivering its first major regional partnership.

About MTech Mobility

MTech Mobility designs, engineers, and runs the service point - the hardware, software, and services - where hospitality, retail, entertainment, travel, and healthcare brands meet their customers. From first deployment to daily support and secure retirement, MTech delivers the complete solution as one accountable partner. ISO 9001, 13485, and MBE certified.

Media Contact

Owen Wild

VP Marketing | MTech Mobility

owen.wild@mtechmobility.com

+1 305 804 1166

SOURCE: MTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mtech-mobility-appoints-rodney-moore-as-general-manager-europe-to-1220559