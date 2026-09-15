Inside Look at Razavi Law Group's Experience at CAALA Vegas 2026

Razavi Law Group attorneys joined thousands of legal professionals for three days of learning, networking, and connecting at CAALA Vegas 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Senior attorneys from Razavi Law Group, including Ali Razavi , Veronica Buckels , Tim Hunt , and Gabe Vigh , recently joined thousands of plaintiff attorneys and legal professionals in Las Vegas for CAALA Vegas 2026 , held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The annual conference is one of the largest gatherings for the plaintiff's bar, bringing together trial attorneys, med-legal professionals, and industry leaders from across the country for three days of education, networking, and discussions surrounding the future of plaintiff law.

For the Razavi Law Group team, the conference provided an opportunity to connect with fellow attorneys, reconnect with colleagues, and engage with the legal community outside of the courtroom.

Connecting With the Plaintiff Legal Community

CAALA Vegas brings together attorneys from California, Nevada, and beyond, creating an opportunity for legal professionals to exchange ideas, discuss developments in the industry, and learn from some of the nation's leading trial attorneys.

Events like the CAALA conference serve as an important reminder of how connected the legal community really is. While attorneys may represent different firms and clients, there is a shared commitment to advocating for individuals and helping people navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Investing in Growth

As Razavi Law Group continues to grow, leadership remains committed to investing in its attorneys' legal education and staying actively involved in the legal community.

Legal seminars and conferences give attorneys an opportunity to gain new perspectives and connect with other professionals who understand the challenges and opportunities of plaintiff law.

Just as importantly, these events help build and maintain relationships. From reconnecting with familiar faces to meeting attorneys and professionals from across the country, the conversations between learning sessions can be just as valuable as the ones happening inside the conference rooms.

Looking Ahead

CAALA Vegas 2026 brought together thousands of professionals who share a passion for advocacy, trial work, and representing individuals who need a voice.

For Razavi Law Group, the conference was an opportunity to connect with that community, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships with others committed to advancing the practice of plaintiff law.

About Razavi Law Group

Razavi Law Group, commonly known as the "Who Hurt You?" lawyers, is a personal injury and employment law firm representing clients in California and across multiple states. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries , wrongful death, sexual assault, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and other personal injury and employment law claims.

Through experienced legal representation and a client-focused approach, Razavi Law Group advocates for individuals facing serious injuries or workplace disputes.

For a free consultation with an experienced California car accident lawyer or personal injury attorney, visit www.razavilawgroup.com or call 949-802-2692.

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inside-look-at-razavi-law-groups-experience-at-caala-vegas-2026-1220822