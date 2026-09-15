Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Fast Moving Consumer Goods Welcomes Trybe Spirits to Its FMCG Incubator

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. expands its national FMCG incubator with Trybe Spirits, a premium spirits brand positioned to leverage FMCG's commercialization, distribution, and brand development platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator, announces the addition of Trybe Spirits as its newest incubated brand. Trybe Spirits enters the FMCG portfolio as a premium spirits brand focused on delivering high-quality products supported by compelling branding, national distribution capabilities, and direct-to-consumer growth strategies.

Key Highlights

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC:GGII) adds Trybe Spirits to its national FMCG incubator in September 2026.

Trybe Spirits joins FMCG's growing portfolio of spirits, beverage, and nutritional supplement brands.

FMCG provides Trybe Spirits with full-spectrum incubation services including direct-to-consumer sales and marketing, retail sales management, TikTok Live Selling, brand development, and wholesale distribution.

Trybe Spirits combines premium product quality with a distinctive brand identity designed to connect consumers through community, celebration, and authentic experiences.

FMCG will support the brand's expansion across retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and wholesale channels throughout the United States and Mexico.

Consumers can learn more about Trybe Spirits through the brand's official website and FMCG distribution partners. www.drinktrybe.com.

"Trybe Spirits represents exactly the type of emerging consumer brand that aligns with FMCG's incubation model," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "The spirits category continues to offer attractive opportunities for brands that combine authentic consumer engagement with strong product quality. FMCG's operational infrastructure, sales management capabilities, distribution relationships, and direct-to-consumer expertise are designed to help brands like Trybe Spirits accelerate their growth trajectory and expand their market presence."

A spokesperson for Trybe Spirits commented, "We are excited to partner with FMCG as we enter the next phase of our growth. Building a successful spirits brand requires more than a great product; it requires a scalable infrastructure, strategic distribution, effective retail execution, and experienced commercialization partners. FMCG provides the resources and expertise necessary to help us expand our reach while remaining focused on delivering an exceptional consumer experience."

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. equips founders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and emerging brands with the infrastructure necessary to launch, scale, and distribute consumer packaged goods products nationwide. The addition of Trybe Spirits further expands FMCG's presence within the spirits category and demonstrates the Company's commitment to supporting premium brands with differentiated market positioning.

The global premium spirits market continues to benefit from consumer demand for quality products, authentic brand stories, and unique experiences. Trybe Spirits enters this market with a differentiated identity designed to appeal to consumers seeking premium products supported by modern marketing, compelling branding, and broad distribution capabilities.

Through FMCG's incubator platform, Trybe Spirits will have access to comprehensive commercial support including wholesale distribution management, retail placement opportunities, e-commerce growth strategy, and TikTok Live Selling initiatives. FMCG's operational ecosystem allows emerging brands to focus on building consumer loyalty while leveraging an established infrastructure designed to accelerate marketplace expansion.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. continues to expand its national incubator portfolio by partnering with brands that possess strong consumer appeal, differentiated positioning, and significant growth potential. Trybe Spirits joins FMCG's growing family of consumer brands spanning beverages, nutritional supplements, beauty products, and emerging spirits brands, each supported by the full-service infrastructure of the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Frequently Asked Questions About Trybe Spirits

Q: What is Trybe Spirits?

A: TRYBE isn't just a spirit - it's a movement inspired by the bold energy of the Mediterranean and crafted with care in San Diego. With vibrant citrus, juicy berries, calming lavender, and a hint of anise, each bottle delivers a layered, unforgettable flavor.

Whether you're reaching for the travel-ready 50ml, grabbing a 10-pack to share, or savoring the full-size 750ml, TRYBE is designed to be enjoyed like a fine tequila or whiskey - chilled, on the rocks, or with a splash of lemon.

Q: Why did FMCG add Trybe Spirits to its incubator?

A: FMCG selects brands that demonstrate strong consumer appeal, differentiated market positioning, and growth potential. Trybe Spirits aligns with FMCG's strategy of supporting premium consumer brands through commercialization, distribution, retail sales management, and direct-to-consumer commerce.

Q: What services does FMCG provide to Trybe Spirits?

A: FMCG provides incubated brands with direct-to-consumer platforms, wholesale distribution management, retail sales management, TikTok Live Selling, brand development, and national growth infrastructure designed to help brands scale efficiently.

Q: Where will Trybe Spirits be available?

A: Through FMCG's distribution and retail network, Trybe Spirits intends to expand availability across retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and wholesale channels throughout the United States and Mexico. Trybe Spirits is available at all Keg N Bottle stores in San Diego, and you can order Trybe Spirits on www.kegnbottle.com and have it delivered to your home.

Q: How does FMCG support spirits brands?

A: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. offers founders and emerging brands access to operational resources, distribution networks, sales management, marketing support, and commerce solutions that enable consumer brands to accelerate growth without building infrastructure independently.

About Trybe Spirits

TRYBE isn't just a spirit - it's a movement inspired by the bold energy of the Mediterranean and crafted with care in San Diego. With vibrant citrus, juicy berries, calming lavender, and a hint of anise, each bottle delivers a layered, unforgettable flavor.

Whether you're reaching for the travel-ready 50ml, grabbing a 10-pack to share, or savoring the full-size 750ml, TRYBE is designed to be enjoyed like a fine tequila or whiskey - chilled, on the rocks, or with a splash of lemon.

To learn more, visit www.drinktrybe.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support founders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, CEOs, and industry experts engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launch, and scaling of consumer packaged goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits brands. FMCG provides product development, manufacturing, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales management, wholesale distribution, brand development, and commercialization support. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone

Chief Executive Officer

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-welcomes-trybe-spirits-to-its-fmcg-in-1220985