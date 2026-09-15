Smile Hair Clinic Remains the World's First and Only TEMOS A-Rated Hair Transplant Clinic

ISTANBUL, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Hair Clinic has successfully renewed its A-Rated accreditation from TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest international standards in healthcare quality, patient safety, ethical practice, and institutional excellence.

Smile Hair Clinic initially made history by becoming the first hair transplant clinic in the world to receive TEMOS A-Rated accreditation. Following the latest periodic evaluation process, the clinic has once again demonstrated its ability to meet the rigorous standards required by TEMOS and continues to proudly hold its position as the first and only hair transplant clinic worldwide with this distinction.

Accreditation Is an Ongoing Commitment

TEMOS accreditation is not a certificate awarded once and held indefinitely. Accredited healthcare institutions are required to continuously maintain their standards and undergo periodic assessments to ensure that quality, safety, and operational practices remain aligned with international requirements.

For Smile Hair Clinic, the successful renewal represents more than the continuation of an accreditation status. It demonstrates the clinic's ability to integrate internationally recognized quality standards into its everyday operations and sustain them over time.

The renewed assessment covered key areas including medical services, patient and staff safety, infection prevention and control, international patient management, quality management systems, human resources, ethical practices, sustainability, facility safety, and infrastructure management.

Maintaining Standards at the Highest Level

Since receiving its first TEMOS A-Rated accreditation, Smile Hair Clinic has continued to develop its quality management systems and strengthen its approach to patient-centered care for international patients considering a hair transplant in Turkey.

The periodic TEMOS evaluation provided another opportunity for the clinic to review its processes against international benchmarks, identify opportunities for further improvement, and demonstrate that its standards are not limited to a single inspection period but are embedded within its institutional culture.

Dr. Mehmet Erdogan, Co-Founder of Smile Hair Clinic, said:

"Receiving this accreditation for the first time was an important milestone for us, but maintaining it is equally meaningful. International quality standards require continuous responsibility. Successfully renewing our A-Rated accreditation shows that the standards we committed to are part of how we operate every day."

Dr. Gökay Bilgin, Co-Founder of Smile Hair Clinic, emphasized the importance of continuous development:

"Quality in healthcare is never a finished process. Patient safety, ethical practice, clinical excellence, and continuous improvement must be evaluated and strengthened every day. We are proud that our ongoing efforts have once again been recognized at an international level."

From Achievement to Sustainable Excellence

For Smile Hair Clinic, the renewal marks an important evolution in its accreditation journey: from achieving an international standard to proving that the same standard can be consistently maintained.

Having treated more than 30,000 patients, Smile Hair Clinic continues to combine advanced techniques for hair transplantation in Turkey with internationally recognized standards in patient safety, quality management, and healthcare delivery.

By successfully renewing its TEMOS A-Rated accreditation, Smile Hair Clinic reinforces its position as the first and only hair transplant clinic worldwide to hold this distinction, demonstrating that leadership in healthcare is not defined only by reaching high standards, but by consistently maintaining and improving them.

About TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation

TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation is an independent international accreditation body that evaluates healthcare organizations according to standards covering patient and staff safety, quality management, ethical practices, international patient services, and sustainability.

Operating internationally, TEMOS accreditation is designed to promote continuous quality improvement and provide healthcare organizations with an independent framework for assessing their services against globally recognized standards.

About Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic is an Istanbul-based hair transplantation clinic providing advanced hair restoration treatments to international patients. With more than 30,000 patients treated, the clinic focuses on natural-looking results, patient safety, individualized treatment planning, and internationally recognized standards of healthcare quality, offering patients researching the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey a transparent and internationally accredited standard of care.

Contact:

+90 549 149 24 00

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