KuCoin Wealth Broadens Access to Professionally Managed Strategies with New RWA and Crypto Multi-Strategy Products

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced two new professionally managed products under KuCoin Wealth. All-Weather Multi-asset strategy - Principal Protected, KuCoin Wealth's first RWA-focused product with exposure to traditional asset classes, provides access to a diversified range of strategies with an emphasis on capital preservation. Crypto Assets Multi-strategy focuses on digital assets, combining multiple investment approaches designed to pursue returns across changing market conditions.

Professional investment strategies have traditionally involved limited availability, high minimum commitments and complex onboarding requirements. Through KuCoin Wealth, the new offerings make these strategies accessible to a broader base of eligible users, with minimum subscription amounts starting at 100 USDT. The launch advances KuCoin Wealth's efforts to narrow the access gap between professionally managed investment strategies and digital asset investors.

The two products offer distinct approaches:

All-Weather Multi-asset strategy - Principal Protected applies an all-weather allocation framework across equity long-short, quantitative and commodity trading adviser strategies, among others. The product follows a conservative approach focused on capital preservation, while dynamically adjusting its allocation to pursue returns across different market environments. The manager of the underlying strategy has historically managed more than US$1 billion in assets across its strategies.

Crypto Assets Multi-strategy combines fundamental investment, quantitative trading, trend, arbitrage and event-driven strategies across digital assets. By diversifying across asset categories and return sources, the product aims to reduce reliance on a single strategy or market direction.

Together, the products provide users with access to diversified return drivers designed to reduce dependence on broader crypto market movements and pursue more resilient, risk-adjusted portfolio outcomes across market cycles.

KuCoin Wealth currently offers fixed-term investments and quantitative strategies for high-net-worth and professional users. With these additions, KuCoin Wealth expands into RWA-focused multi-asset allocation and professionally managed crypto strategies, further narrowing the access gap between exchange-based wealth products and traditional investment markets. Learn more.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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