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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Grape Up Debuts Aiboostr at AGNTCon + MCPCon Europe: Govern Every Model and Agent - and Run Private LLMs-From One Control Plane

An open-source AI governance and orchestration platform: one AI gateway, built-in EU AI Act compliance, and the option to run private LLMs entirely inside your own environment.

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grape Up will present Aiboostr publicly for the first time at AGNTCon + MCPCon Europe in Amsterdam (17-18 September). Aiboostr is an open-source-based AI governance and orchestration platform. It routes every model and agent an organization runs through a single AI gateway - one control plane with the access controls, audit trail and EU AI Act compliance governance requires. Private LLMs can run entirely inside the customer's own environment.

Enterprises have largely won the AI adoption battle; few built the governance to match. In IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026, 68% of breached organizations had no governance in place to manage their AI, 92% of those hit by an AI-related breach lacked proper access controls, and AI-related breaches rose to 21% of all breaches, up from 13% a year earlier.

"Adoption was never the real risk, the governance gap behind it is," said Roman Swoszowski, VP of Product Development at Grape Up. "Most teams can't say which models and agents are in production, who's using them, or what data passes through. A policy on paper doesn't change that."

A single AI gateway. Every model call, public or private, passes through one governed entry point, where access policies, rate limits, guardrails and a full audit trail apply per user, team and use case so governance becomes a property of how the AI runs, not a parallel system to maintain.

Private LLMs and AI sovereignty. Aiboostr also runs self-hosted, open-source models on the customer's own infrastructure, a capability most SaaS-based governance tools don't offer, so sensitive data never leaves the perimeter.

EU AI Act compliance, built in. A governed AI inventory, risk classification, log retention and continuous monitoring map to the AI Act, and the inventory stays current automatically because every call runs through the gateway. Compliance becomes a record of what happened, not a document assembled before a review.

Learn more at grapeup.com/aiboostr.

About Grape Up
Grape Up is a technology consultancy and software development company helping enterprises build and run AI, cloud, and data platforms. Its product family includes Aiboostr, Cloudboostr, and Databoostr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grape-up-debuts-aiboostr-at-agntcon--mcpcon-europe-govern-every-model-and-agent---and-run-private-llms-from-one-control-plane-302877777.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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