COLLECTIVE EXPERTISE TRANSFORMED INTO PRODUCT

Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - The cultural heritage of Italian manufacturing was at the heart of the opening of the 102nd edition of MICAM Milano, which took place yesterday at Fiera Milano Rho. A heritage built on skills, knowledge, territories and the transmission of expertise, it continues to be a distinctive element of Italy's production system while engaging with constantly evolving markets and global scenarios.





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The inauguration took place under the umbrella of Fashion Link Milano, the project bringing together MICAM Milano, MIPEL, Milano Fashion&Jewels, TheOneMilano and SIMAC Tanning Tech, connecting complementary sectors and supply chains. The opening highlighted the relationship between manufacturing culture, industrial capabilities and internationalisation, underscoring the role of trade fairs as meeting points for businesses, expertise and markets.

The theme of the opening - The Cultural Heritage of Italian Manufacturing: Collective Expertise Transformed into Product - was explored through institutional contributions and a discussion with representatives of the trade fair system. Messages from Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister, and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, were read during the ceremony. Both reaffirmed the importance of the fashion sector as a pillar of Italy's manufacturing industry and as a symbol of the country's outstanding know-how, making a significant contribution to the strength of Italian exports.

Institutional remarks were delivered by Elena Buscemi, President of the Milan City Council. The ceremony continued with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the five events that make up Fashion Link Milano.

The theme of heritage preservation took on particular significance through the candidacy of Italian Footwear Art for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status, promoted by Assocalzaturifici and its President Giovanna Ceolini, who also chairs MICAM Milano. The initiative aims to highlight not only the finished product, but the body of knowledge, skills, practices and traditions that make its creation possible and are passed down across generations, territories and businesses.

The cultural value of this knowledge was explored by Davide Rampello, university lecturer specialising in arts and crafts, and Carlo Cambi, journalist and writer. Elena Lorenzini, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, also addressed the gathering. During the event, Giovanni Bozzetti, President of Fondazione Fiera Milano, officially assumed the presidency of the Supporters' Committee for the UNESCO Candidacy of Italian Footwear Art.

The appointment marked a further step forward in the candidacy process and in building a network of stakeholders committed to supporting and promoting this heritage. The objective is to strengthen awareness of the cultural value of the expertise underpinning the Italian footwear supply chain, promote greater understanding of this heritage and establish a safeguarding plan to ensure its transmission over time.

"Manufacturing heritage is not simply what we have inherited, but what we are able to pass on and continue to evolve," said Giovanna Ceolini, President of MICAM and Assocalzaturifici. "The UNESCO candidacy stems precisely from the desire to recognise the value of skills and knowledge that are still alive today across our territories and businesses. This is a heritage that must continue to engage with the market, innovation and new generations."

For Giovanni Bozzetti, President of the Supporters' Committee, "The candidacy of Italian Footwear Art for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status represents a national project to protect and promote one of the most authentic expressions of Italian know how. We are not putting forward a shoe, but the people, skills and techniques that, generation after generation, have transformed Italian expertise into culture. The challenge is to ensure that this heritage continues to thrive in the future, passing it on to new generations while bringing tradition and innovation together."

The opening officially marked the start of the September edition of MICAM Milano and, at the same time, a new chapter for the Fashion Link Milano system. The coordinated initiative brings together five events and five complementary sectors across the fashion, accessories and technology supply chain.

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