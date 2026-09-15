Envision Energy Earns Two Spots on Recharge's 2026 Wind Power 40 Under 40, Recognising Leadership in Wind Technology and Global Growth

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has earned two spots in Recharge's 2026 Wind Power 40 Under 40 Global List, with Huang Hu and Winston Xu named among the emerging leaders shaping the future of the global wind industry. With two honorees, Envision ranks among the organizations with the strongest representation on this year's list.

The Wind Power 40 Under 40 brings together emerging leaders from across the wind industry, spanning turbine manufacturers, project developers, professional and certification services, industry organisations and emerging technology companies. With two honourees, Envision is among the organisations with the highest representation on this year's list, alongside Siemens Gamesa, Ørsted, Shanghai Electric Wind Power, RWE, DNV and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Huang Hu, Vice President of Wind Turbine and Equipment Product Platform at Envision Energy, has contributed to advancing next-generation wind turbine technology across drivetrain engineering, system reliability and advanced turbine platforms. He has also helped develop AI-enabled wind technologies and integrated wind-and-storage solutions, extending innovation toward greater lifecycle value and system-level optimisation.

Winston Xu, General Manager for Southeast Asia and Central Asia at Envision Energy, has helped expand Envision's wind business across emerging international markets. He has played a role in establishing and scaling the company's presence in Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, while advancing opportunities in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Azerbaijan. Combining global perspective with local execution, Xu is helping bring advanced wind technologies to new markets.

Together, Huang and Xu represent two complementary capabilities at the heart of Envision's global wind business - advancing the technology and taking it global. The broader 2026 list reflects the increasingly diverse capabilities shaping the future of wind power. While turbine manufacturers and major developers remain prominent among the 40 honourees, the list also includes leaders from industry organisations, research and professional services firms, as well as emerging companies working across areas including AI, floating wind, advanced blades and energy digitalisation.

For Envision, the recognition comes as the company continues to expand its global wind business while advancing turbine technologies designed to address different wind conditions, grid requirements and customer needs. By bringing together technology development, local market expertise and global business experience, Envision aims to deliver greater value to customers and partners while supporting the continued growth of renewable energy around the world.

The recognition of Huang Hu and Winston Xu provides further visibility into the talent and capabilities supporting Envision's technology development and international growth, helping advance wind power as a more intelligent, integrated and strategic pillar of the Future Energy System.

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