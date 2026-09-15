The government in the Belgian region of Flanders is cutting back on subsidies for large solar parks. Flanders' Energy Minister Melissa Depraetere is lowering green power certificates for corporate solar parks. Under current rules, solar park owners can receive subsidy payments during periods of negative prices for up to six hours at a time. The Flemish government is lowering this threshold to fifteen minutes, with European regulations preventing the complete abolition of the subsidy. The change also applies to owners of wind power plants in the region. "Families with solar panels pay to feed ...

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