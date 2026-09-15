PrimeStone Capital LLP: PrimeStone Capital - Response to Announcement by Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.7% holding in Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (the "Company", "GRID"), notes the announcement made by the Company this morning.

Following our letter of 30th June 2026, we have engaged in open, extensive, and constructive dialogue with the Board of GRID, its financial advisers, management and fellow shareholders. We have found strong alignment regarding the appropriate journey and, most importantly, the destination.

We agree with the Board that there is material additional value in the assets to be proven out in the short term through the continued positive progress in Alternative Revenues and the validation of the considerable value of grid connections for data centres - neither of which is included in the NAV today.

Our core conviction remains unaltered: the listed structure generates a widening gap between the intrinsic value being created and the price at which shareholders are able to realise it. Even following our actions, the share price of 96.8p as at 10:00 today equates to a 26% discount to the 131.3p NAV.

Our engagement with other shareholders concurs with this. Even though we too found strong support for the Company's strategy, we also found significant, if not stronger, support for a formal sale process as the surest route to crystallise the value. We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the Board and fellow shareholders to ensure maximum value is achieved for shareholders in a timely manner.

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

To contact PrimeStone Capital LLP, email: info@primestonecapital.com

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