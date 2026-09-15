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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 12:36 Uhr
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PrimeStone Capital LLP: PrimeStone Capital - Response to Announcement by Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.7% holding in Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (the "Company", "GRID"), notes the announcement made by the Company this morning.

Following our letter of 30th June 2026, we have engaged in open, extensive, and constructive dialogue with the Board of GRID, its financial advisers, management and fellow shareholders. We have found strong alignment regarding the appropriate journey and, most importantly, the destination.

We agree with the Board that there is material additional value in the assets to be proven out in the short term through the continued positive progress in Alternative Revenues and the validation of the considerable value of grid connections for data centres - neither of which is included in the NAV today.

Our core conviction remains unaltered: the listed structure generates a widening gap between the intrinsic value being created and the price at which shareholders are able to realise it. Even following our actions, the share price of 96.8p as at 10:00 today equates to a 26% discount to the 131.3p NAV.

Our engagement with other shareholders concurs with this. Even though we too found strong support for the Company's strategy, we also found significant, if not stronger, support for a formal sale process as the surest route to crystallise the value. We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the Board and fellow shareholders to ensure maximum value is achieved for shareholders in a timely manner.

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

To contact PrimeStone Capital LLP, email: info@primestonecapital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primestone-capital--response-to-announcement-by-gresham-house-energy-storage-fund-plc-302878872.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.