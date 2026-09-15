Connected Motorcycle Market worth $3.30 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the connected motorcycle market is estimated to grow from USD 0.52 billion in 2026 to USD 3.30 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 30.3%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Connected Motorcycle Market"

Connected Motorcycle Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 0.52 Billion

USD 0.52 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.30 Billion

USD 3.30 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 30.3%

Connected Motorcycle Market Trends & Insights:

Integrating Connectivity with Core Vehicle Electronics is Expanding Multi-Function Connected Motorcycle Architectures.

Rising Demand for Higher Performance Urban Electric Two-Wheelers is Driving 3 to 7 kW Models and Accelerating Telematics Integration.

High Motorcycle Electrification, Premium Vehicle Electronics, and Connected Service Adoption are Accelerating North American Connected Motorcycle Deployment.

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Connected motorcycles are evolving from digitally enabled vehicles into continuous sources of vehicle and rider data, increasing demand for systems that can capture, process, and act on this data throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Motorcycle ECUs, instrument clusters, GNSS modules, sensors, and, in electric models, BMS are generating increasingly diverse data streams. Telematics control units and cloud platforms are aggregating this data to support real-time vehicle health monitoring, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, rider analytics, vehicle tracking, and OTA updates. This is accelerating in smart motorcycles and connected electric two-wheelers, where battery state of charge, range, charging status, and remote EV diagnostics create a continuous flow of vehicle data. As a result, OEM differentiation is increasingly extending beyond basic connectivity toward the ability to collect, analyze, secure, and utilize vehicle data across the motorcycle lifecycle, supporting demand for connected vehicle platforms, two-wheeler telematics, motorcycle IoT, and cloud-based vehicle services.

Integrating Connectivity with Core Vehicle Electronics is Expanding Multi-Function Connected Motorcycle Architectures.

The Tethered/Integrated segment is being driven by OEMs increasingly integrating connectivity hardware directly with the motorcycle's electrical and electronic architecture, rather than relying on standalone aftermarket devices. Factory-integrated telematics control units, GNSS modules, eSIM connectivity, CAN communication, and vehicle sensors allow continuous access to vehicle and powertrain data, enabling remote diagnostics, vehicle health monitoring, anti-theft systems, ride analytics, OTA updates, and remote vehicle monitoring. Integrated hardware also provides tighter control over cybersecurity, software deployment, data ownership, and connected service monetization, while reducing wiring complexity and improving packaging and power management. This is particularly important for smart motorcycles and connected electric two-wheelers, where direct integration with the BMS and vehicle controller enables battery state of charge monitoring, range monitoring, EV remote diagnostics, and EV OTA updates. For instance, BMW Motorrad provides a clear example of factory-integrated motorcycle connectivity, with connectivity equipment incorporated into new motorcycles and linked to the TFT display, BMW Motorrad Connected App, and rider communication systems. The system supports navigation, route recording, vehicle usage information, and service information, while BMW confirms that the Connectivity TFT equipment is factory-fitted and cannot be retrofitted.

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Rising Demand for Higher Performance Urban Electric Two-Wheelers is Driving 3 to 7 kW Models and Accelerating Telematics Integration.

The 3 to 7 kW segment is becoming commercially attractive as it is increasingly positioned in the mid-to-premium electric two-wheeler category, where customers are more willing to pay for digital features and recurring connected services. These vehicles typically offer higher performance, longer riding range, larger battery capacity, and more advanced digital interfaces than entry-level models, supporting the integration of motorcycle telematics, GNSS tracking, embedded connectivity, and cloud-based services. The higher vehicle price also gives OEMs more scope to absorb connectivity hardware costs and introduce paid subscriptions for navigation, vehicle tracking, battery monitoring, ride analytics, remote diagnostics, OTA updates, and theft protection.

As customers in this segment are using their vehicles as higher-value personal mobility products rather than basic transportation, connected features are becoming stronger purchase and retention tools, creating opportunities for OEMs to generate recurring revenue through connectivity subscriptions, premium software features, and digital services. For instance, Ather Energy's 450 platform provides a strong example of how higher-power electric two-wheelers are being developed as connected products. The Ather 450 series combines a performance-oriented electric powertrain with a connected software architecture, including navigation, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, OTA software updates, and real-time vehicle information. Its connected architecture also provides access to battery- and range-related information, showing how electric two-wheeler telematics, BMS connectivity, EV remote diagnostics, and EV OTA updates are becoming increasingly relevant as electric two-wheelers move into higher-performance power categories.

High Motorcycle Electrification, Premium Vehicle Electronics, and Connected Service Adoption are Accelerating North American Connected Motorcycle Deployment.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the connected motorcycle market because it has a high concentration of premium and touring motorcycles, where connectivity is integrated into the vehicle's core electronic architecture rather than treated as a standalone smartphone feature. Large-displacement motorcycles increasingly incorporate telematics, GNSS tracking, integrated connectivity, vehicle connectivity, navigation and infotainment, ride analytics, remote vehicle monitoring, and emergency assistance, creating a strong installed base for connected services. The region's extensive road travel and motorcycle touring use also increase the value of continuous GPS tracking, vehicle tracking, anti-theft systems, and remote diagnostics, particularly for high-value motorcycles where theft recovery and vehicle health information have direct customer value.

There is an increasing convergence of motorcycle IoT, cloud-connected motorcycles, and connected vehicle platforms with electric powertrains. North American OEMs and technology providers are increasingly using cellular connectivity and software platforms to connect vehicle data with rider applications and cloud services. This is expanding the addressable opportunity for connected electric motorcycles, connected electric scooters, EV telematics, battery connectivity, BMS connectivity, battery state of charge monitoring, range monitoring, EV remote diagnostics, and EV OTA updates. The combination of high-value vehicles, sophisticated electronics, growing software content, and demand for theft protection and remote vehicle services is allowing OEMs to generate more value from each connected vehicle, supporting both market size and growth.

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Top Companies in Connected Motorcycle Market:

The Top Companies in Connected Motorcycle Market Starcom Systems Ltd., Comodule OÜ, KPIT Technologies, Ituran Global, E-Novia S.P.A., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Motors Corp., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Harley-Davidson, BMW Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autotalks, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens.

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