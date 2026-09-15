BlackRock, Inc.: BlackRock Commits CAD$15 Million Over Three Years to Support The Next Generation of Canada's Skilled Trades Workers

As Canada enters one of the largest periods of infrastructure and growth investment in recent history, BlackRock Future Builders aims to connect more Canadians to in-demand careers while helping workers build long-term financial security.

BlackRock Future Builders supports Canadian ironworkers in first phase of CAD$15 million philanthropic commitment - expected to reach nearly 3,000 participants across Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock today announced a CAD$15 million philanthropic commitment over three years to expand economic opportunity and power Canada's next generation of skilled trades workers through BlackRock Future Builders - an initiative funded by The BlackRock Foundation.

As the country enters one of the largest periods of infrastructure and growth investment in recent history, realizing these ambitions will require a skilled workforce to bring them to life. According to the Government of Canada, around 100,000 new skilled trades workers will be needed over the next five years to support the development of key infrastructure projects in the country. At a time when Canada is already facing significant shortages in the skilled trades, we see this as an opportunity to help more Canadians build meaningful careers and share in the economic growth taking place across the country. In Canada, BlackRock Future Builders aims to support critical labour needs by increasing access to training, supporting apprenticeship systems, and connecting more people to in-demand careers in the skilled trades.

"Canada has an enormous opportunity to invest, build and grow in the years ahead," said Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock. "Through BlackRock Future Builders, we're investing in the skilled tradespeople who will help make that growth possible. Good careers are the foundation of economic opportunity and long-term financial security. By investing in people, we can strengthen communities and help more Canadians grow with their country."

"BlackRock has been proud to serve Canada for more than 30 years, and today we're proud to support the people who will help build its future. By expanding pathways into the skilled trades, we can empower more Canadians to build rewarding careers and lasting financial security that can help them support their families, save for the future, and retire with confidence," said Katherine Tweedie, Country Head of Canada, BlackRock

In the first phase of the CAD$15 million philanthropic commitment, BlackRock Future Builders will support the Iron Workers District Council of Western Canada ("Iron Workers International Canadian Office"), a regional non-profit and part of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. A portion of the commitment will support the Iron Workers International Canadian Office's direct entry pre-apprenticeship training program, Gladiator, expand its advanced welding training and certification program, and help establish national training capacity in mass timber. Over the three-year commitment period, this initial grant is expected to support nearly 3,000 participants across Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Ironworkers play a critical role in the development of many of Canada's largest infrastructure projects and BlackRock is proud to support the Iron Workers International Canadian Office through this philanthropic commitment.

Over the next three years, additional organizations will be identified and selected to receive the remaining philanthropic commitment, guided by our local community partners.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership with BlackRock Future Builders Canada and what it means for the future of the Ironworkers. This investment will help us grow Canada's skilled trades workforce, create opportunities for the next generation, and ensure our members have the skills they need to build Canada's future," said Kevin Bryenton, General President, Ironworkers.

This announcement represents BlackRock Future Builders' first philanthropic commitment outside of the United States and is an extension of The Foundation's mission to expand economic opportunity by powering the next generation of skilled trades workers and helping more and more people experience financial well-being.

Empowering millions to save and prepare for retirement is core to BlackRock's mission, and strong career pathways are fundamental to achieving that goal. In Canada, BlackRock is proud to manage over CAD$500 billion in assets on behalf of its Canadian clients and to work alongside more than 220 pension plans to help support retirement outcomes for over 25 million Canadians.

About BlackRock BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About The BlackRock Foundation Guided by BlackRock's purpose to help more and more people experience financial well-being, The BlackRock Foundation funds and partners with organizations that strengthen financial security by helping people earn, save and invest - earlier, more often and for their futures.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com