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WKN: 861421 | ISIN: US2641471097 | Ticker-Symbol: DUM
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 12:33
144,00 Euro
+0,98 % +1,40
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCOMMUN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCOMMUN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,00144,4014:19
141,20144,4014:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 12:36 Uhr
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ducommun Incorporated Announces Follow-On Award of Significant Content Supporting PAC-3 MSE Missile Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") a global supplier of Engineered Products, Aftermarket and Value-Added Manufacturing Solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an agreement from Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. ("Simmonds") to provide electronic assemblies supporting Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 family of missiles. The award, valued at over $35M, builds upon Ducommun's existing PAC-3 missile franchise with assemblies being produced at the Company's world-class engineering and manufacturing performance center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We are honored to support our Allies and the warfighter and this follow-on award further supports the growth of our defense business as we execute our VISION 2027 Strategy," said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on flawless execution, delivering for our customers and driving long-term value for shareholders."

About Simmonds Precision Products, Inc.:

Simmonds, headquartered in Vergennes, Vermont, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of fuel & proximity sensing and structural health monitoring solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets. The Company's products are highly engineered, proprietary components with significant aftermarket content and a strong presence across major aerospace and defense platforms.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions and products to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun's expectations pertaining to the Company's ability to execute under agreements with its key customers and its VISION 2027 Strategy, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun's intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Ducommun's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.