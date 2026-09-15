Ducommun Incorporated Announces Follow-On Award of Significant Content Supporting PAC-3 MSE Missile Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") a global supplier of Engineered Products, Aftermarket and Value-Added Manufacturing Solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an agreement from Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. ("Simmonds") to provide electronic assemblies supporting Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 family of missiles. The award, valued at over $35M, builds upon Ducommun's existing PAC-3 missile franchise with assemblies being produced at the Company's world-class engineering and manufacturing performance center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We are honored to support our Allies and the warfighter and this follow-on award further supports the growth of our defense business as we execute our VISION 2027 Strategy," said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on flawless execution, delivering for our customers and driving long-term value for shareholders."

About Simmonds Precision Products, Inc.:

Simmonds, headquartered in Vergennes, Vermont, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of fuel & proximity sensing and structural health monitoring solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets. The Company's products are highly engineered, proprietary components with significant aftermarket content and a strong presence across major aerospace and defense platforms.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions and products to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun's expectations pertaining to the Company's ability to execute under agreements with its key customers and its VISION 2027 Strategy, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun's intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Ducommun's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665