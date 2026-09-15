BOXABL Appoints Larry King as Chief Financial Officer and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer

Two experienced finance executives join BOXABL's leadership team to support the Company's next phase of growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), a leader in innovative, factory-built modular solutions, today announced the appointment of Larry King, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), strengthening the Company's finance leadership as it continues to build out the infrastructure of a newly public company.

"Larry and Heather each bring the kind of finance leadership we need as we build out our public company infrastructure," said Paolo Tiramani, founder and CEO of BOXABL. "Larry's deep SEC reporting experience and Heather's track record scaling complex, multi-entity organizations will be valuable as we strengthen our foundation for the road ahead."

Larry King, Chief Financial Officer

King is a Certified Public Accountant with over 35 years of experience in finance, accounting and operations across the gaming, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare industries, with a track record that spans public company reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and large-scale operational turnarounds. He most recently served as an independent consultant, including work with a multi-property gaming client to bring its compliance and financial reporting current while also serving as interim general manager, as well as fractional CFO engagements for a personal injury law firm and a startup entertainment company, both in Las Vegas.

King previously served as chief operating officer of Center Point Bio-Tech, where he managed design and engineering for the company's medical diagnostic product line and built its production budget, staffing plan and vendor relationships from the ground up. Earlier, as regional practice leader for Eide Bailly LLP's outsourced and managed services group, he led a team of more than 40 consultants and provided interim CFO services across industries including insurance, solar, manufacturing, and gaming and hospitality.

King's SEC reporting experience includes serving as CFO of Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, where he was responsible for compliance on a $250 million bond indenture, authored the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and worked directly with Ernst & Young on audits and reviews. He also served as treasurer and CFO of Riviera Holdings Corporation, then a publicly traded company on the American Stock Exchange, where he oversaw SEC filings and board and shareholder reporting. He held senior finance roles at Tropicana Entertainment, where he built the company's first SEC reporting function and corporate accounting infrastructure from scratch and helped integrate Tropicana's acquisition of Aztar Corporation, and at Sahara Hotel & Casino.

Earlier in his career, King played a central role in the sale of Companion Animal Practices North America (CAPNA) to Veterinary Centers of America, a transaction valued at $516 million on an enterprise basis, where he led accounting integration across 56 entities and helped distribute $329 million in shareholder proceeds.

"I'm excited to join BOXABL at such a pivotal moment in its history," King said. "This is a company with a bold vision for solving the housing crisis and the operational discipline to back it up. I look forward to strengthening our financial infrastructure, supporting our manufacturing growth, and helping build the systems and reporting rigor that will serve BOXABL well as a public company for years to come."

King holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from San Jose State University, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant, and is NetSuite certified.

Heather Clayton, Chief Accounting Officer

Heather Clayton brings nearly a decade of experience building and scaling finance and accounting functions for fast-growing, multi-entity organizations. She spent six years with the Vegas Golden Knights, advancing from Controller to Vice President of Finance and Accounting and ultimately to Chief Financial Officer. In that time, she built out the organization's accounting and finance infrastructure as it expanded from two entities to thirteen in just over two years, took on financial oversight across a growing portfolio of venues and partner foundations, and supported the organization through several acquisitions. She went on to serve as Chief Financial Officer of ASTOUND Group, an experiential design and fabrication studio.

Clayton began her career as an auditor with a Las Vegas accounting firm, where her work included reviewing SEC filings and conducting technical accounting research for clients. She then spent several years at American Casino and Entertainment Properties LLC, starting as General Ledger Manager before being promoted to Controller. Clayton is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a master's degree in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"I'm excited to join BOXABL at such an important point in the company's growth," Clayton said. "BOXABL has an opportunity to transform the way homes are built and delivered, and I'm looking forward to helping strengthen the financial foundation that supports that vision."

About BOXABL

Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfold on-site in under an hour. The Company is also developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units, and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BXBL" on July 20, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "project," "will," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding BOXABL's plans to expand its developer arm, its expectations concerning cost savings and pricing benefits to customers, its ability to pursue additional licensing and contracting relationships in new states, and its ability to compete for and deliver larger-scale development projects. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are provided for illustrative purposes only; they are not guarantees, assurances, or definitive statements of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond BOXABL's control. Statements reflecting BOXABL's beliefs and opinions are based on information available as of the date of this communication, and BOXABL has not necessarily conducted an exhaustive inquiry into all potentially relevant information. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BOXABL undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.boxabl.com or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Boxabl