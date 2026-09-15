Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath: Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Secures $1.605 Million Verdict in Forklift Injury Trial

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / A Miami-Dade County jury awarded $1,605,000 to a warehouse worker who suffered serious injuries after being struck and run over by a forklift.

Dairo Herrera was working for a flower delivery company on February 15, 2024, when the forklift crushed his left foot and injured his right shoulder. He underwent surgery to repair a severe foot fracture, followed by surgery to repair damage to his shoulder.

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath joined the case less than three months before trial to work alongside co-counsel Justin Schneider of Schneider Injury Firm. Partners Daniel Jensen and Jason McIntosh quickly prepared to present the case to a jury, with support from Paralegal Investigator Brittany Baierlein.

Appellate Attorney Marc Hernandez worked closely with the trial team on several important legal issues that arose before the trial. His work on the instructions and verdict form ultimately used by the jury helped ensure both defendants could be held responsible for the forklift operator's conduct.

Before trial, the defense offered just $75,000 to settle the case. Following a hard-fought seven-day trial, the jury returned a verdict of $1,605,000, more than 21 times the pretrial offer. The jury also determined that Herrera was 25% comparatively negligent.

"This verdict reflects the severity of our client's injuries and the lasting impact this accident has had on his life," said Jensen. "He showed tremendous resilience throughout this case, and we are grateful the jury recognized what he endured."

"Taking on a case so close to trial required our entire team to come together immediately," said McIntosh. "We remained focused on telling our client's story and showing why the $75,000 offer did not come close to reflecting what was taken from him."

The result was made possible through the combined efforts of Jensen, McIntosh, Hernandez, Baierlein and Schneider.

If you or someone you love has been seriously injured in a workplace or forklift accident, contact Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath to learn more about your legal rights. Call 561-655-1990 or visit ForYourRights.com.

Media Contact

Tori Whidden

561-820-2297

TWhidden@ForYourRights.com

SOURCE: Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lytal-reiter-smith-ivey-and-fronrath-secures-1.605-million-verdi-1220841