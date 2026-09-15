SKE E-CIGS UK LTD: SKE Brings "Cool For The Summer" to Appetite On The Farm 2026 with Vibrant Festival Activation

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKE, a leading vape brand in the UK and Europe, brought its "Cool For The Summer" campaign to life at Appetite On The Farm 2026, serving as the festival's exclusive vape sponsor on August 29-30 at Kelvedon Hall in Essex, which welcomed more than 20,000 attendees.

Bringing SKE's Summer Spirit to the Festival

As the exclusive vape sponsor, SKE created a dedicated activation space inspired by the character of a British countryside farm. The open-plan timber structure and prominent SKE branding provided a distinctive focal point within the festival site, while its relaxed, welcoming design complemented the outdoor setting of Appetite On The Farm. Conveying the brand ethos of "Enjoy SKE, Enjoy Every Moment", the space quickly became a popular meeting point for festival-goers, with groups of friends stopping by to explore the brand, take photos and participate in activities. The combination of music, social interaction and the festival's outdoor atmosphere helped create a relaxed and energetic environment around the SKE activation.

Flavours, Prizes and Festival Experiences

Throughout the two-day event, SKE offered a programme of activities designed to encourage adult attendees to discover the brand in an informal festival environment.

Product Flavour Sampling: Attendees had the opportunity to explore SKE's flagship SKE BAR and SKE BAR 15K, with a selection of cooling iced, sweet-and-tangy and tropical fruit flavours available to sample.

The SKE BAR combines a familiar design and flavour range with a reusable pod-based format. It features a 500mAh rechargeable battery with Type-C charging and a replaceable pod system using durable, recyclable PCG material. The device is designed to provide consistent flavour throughout its use.

Alongside it, the SKE BAR 15K offered a higher-capacity option, featuring up to 15,000 puffs, an 850mAh battery, a visible top tank and dynamic lighting effects. Its larger format and distinctive design made it particularly suited to the outdoor festival environment.

Hourly Lucky Draws: Adding an element of surprise throughout the weekend, SKE hosted hourly lucky draws each day. Festival-goers had the chance to win exclusive prizes, with each draw creating another moment of excitement around the SKE activation.

One lucky attendee said:

"I came to the festival with friends simply to enjoy the music, so I was pleasantly surprised to receive an unexpected prize as well. The atmosphere at the SKE booth was full of energy, and I really enjoyed the experience. It made the whole festival feel even more special."

Connecting Through Music and Shared Experiences

The UK has always been an important part of SKE's journey, and Appetite On The Farm provided a valuable opportunity to connect directly with adult consumers in a vibrant and authentic festival environment. This activation marks the finale of SKE's Cool For The Summer' campaign, bringing together the energy of summer, music and shared experiences.

About SKE

SKE is a leading vaping brand in the UK and across Europe, renowned for its user experience, extensive flavour range and product innovation. The brand develops vaping products with a focus on product design, functionality and distinctive aesthetics, serving adult consumers across international markets. Through continued innovation and a user-focused approach, SKE aims to deliver convenient and personalised vaping experiences.

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with SKE on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficial

X: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

For media inquiries, please contact media@skevape.com

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