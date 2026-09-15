Immersion Cooling Market worth $5.78 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Immersion Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2026 to USD 5.78 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing robust growth worldwide due to the growing applications of immersion cooling technologies in high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining.

Browse 205 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 236 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Immersion Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Immersion Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2033

2021-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 0.74 billion

USD 0.74 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5.78 billion

USD 5.78 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 31.5%

Immersion Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The immersion cooling market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the escalating demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in hyperscale data centers. These modern infrastructures generate significantly more heat than traditional IT environments, rendering conventional air-cooling methods increasingly inadequate. As a result, operators are transitioning toward more efficient, environmentally sustainable alternatives. Immersion cooling submerges IT hardware in thermally conductive, dielectric fluids, enabling better heat dissipation, higher component density, and longer equipment life.

By type, the immersion cooling market comprises single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. High demand from cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing is expected to drive the single-phase immersion cooling segment during the forecast period.

Key applications include high-performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining, and more. There is an increase in the adoption of immersion cooling in the cryptocurrency mining application, as it is the most cost-effective method to gain the maximum hash rate from any ASIC- or GPU-based cryptocurrency miner.

The solutions segment includes hardware and services. The high demand for custom immersion cooling systems is expected to drive the hardware segment during the forecast period.

The cooling fluid segment includes synthetic fluids, mineral oil, fluorocarbon-based fluids, and other cooling fluids. The synthetic fluids segment is expected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to its extensive use in single-phase immersion cooling and its advantages, such as efficiency, cooling capacity, low maintenance, and hardware reliability over other fluid types.

The immersion cooling market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for immersion cooling because it is one of the largest consumers of immersion cooling solutions globally, driven by the region's many data centers and the growing popularity of advanced technologies such as AI and big data.

GRC (US), Submer (Spain), and LiquidStack (Trane) (Ireland) were identified as leading players in the immersion cooling market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Hypertec Group (Canada), PEZY Computing (Japan), and TAS (US), among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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By type, single-phase segment to hold significant share of immersion cooling market

Single-phase immersion cooling is projected to lead the global immersion cooling market. Scalability is a pivotal factor driving the adoption of single-phase immersion cooling systems. Their modular design enables flexible and scalable deployment, making them well-suited for large-scale data centers and smaller edge computing environments. This adaptability is vital as organizations pursue solutions that can effectively cool a variety of hardware configurations while allowing for future expansion and adjustments in computing infrastructure.

By application, high-performance computing segment to hold significant share of immersion cooling market

The high-performance computing segment is projected to lead the global immersion cooling industry during the forecast period. The increasing density of computing hardware, driven by the emergence of advanced processors and accelerators, presents a significant challenge to traditional cooling solutions. Immersion cooling addresses this challenge by delivering uniform, efficient thermal management across highly compact hardware configurations. As a result, demand for immersion cooling technology is expected to increase in the high-performance computing segment.

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By region, North America to account for largest share of immersion cooling market

Geographical and climate diversity throughout North America has significantly impacted the adoption of immersion cooling technologies. Traditional air-based cooling methods are often less effective and more energy-intensive in regions with elevated ambient temperatures. In contrast, immersion cooling provides uniform, efficient cooling regardless of external temperature fluctuations. This adaptability positions immersion cooling as a compelling solution for data centers across various climates, supporting its growing adoption across the industry.

Key Players

LiquidStack (Trane) (Netherlands), GRC (US), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Engineered Fluids (US), TIEMMERS (Netherlands), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), Hypertec (Canada), TAS (US), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan) are the key players in the immersion cooling market.

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Investment Funding

The immersion cooling market is seeing rising investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions of specialist coolant and tank vendors, platform consolidation among diversified HVAC and electrical-equipment majors, and expanding venture funding into single-phase and two-phase thermal-management startups. Unlike the more mature chillers segment, immersion cooling remains fragmented and comparatively young: total funding into immersion cooling and adjacent liquid-cooling specialists such as Submer, Iceotope, and Asperitas has stayed concentrated in Series A through Series C rounds, with individual disclosed rounds typically ranging from roughly USD 25 million to USD 65 million between 2024 and 2026.

Against this backdrop, the immersion cooling market is estimated at USD 0.74 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2031, a CAGR of roughly 31.5%, as soaring rack power densities above 100 kilowatts and a rapid pivot to graphics accelerators push liquid thermal management from proof-of-concept into mainstream deployment. The funding scenario has followed a similar arc to the wider liquid-cooling market: several years of early-stage venture rounds behind niche tank and fluid specialists have, since late 2025, given way to a wave of acquisitions as established HVAC and electrical-equipment groups buy their way into immersion cooling rather than build the technology internally.

Revenue Shift

The market showcases a shift in revenue from legacy air- and cold-plate-based cooling toward true submersion architectures as operators chase higher rack densities. Single-phase immersion, where components sit in a bath of dielectric fluid that never boils, still commanded roughly 62% of immersion cooling market share in 2025, thanks to its compatibility with commodity servers and minimal fluid volatility, and remains the preferred choice for cryptocurrency mining and general high-performance computing workloads.

Two-phase immersion, which relies on a fluid's boiling and condensing cycle to reject heat with little or no pumping, is the fastest-growing category: it is forecast to expand at close to 19.4% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, outpacing the wider market's 18.4% rate. Operators targeting racks above 100 kilowatts increasingly view two-phase systems as the only practical route to passive heat rejection at scale, and vendors including LiquidStack have documented deployments that remove pumps entirely by exploiting latent heat, cutting auxiliary energy loads by as much as 40%.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A in the immersion cooling market has accelerated as diversified infrastructure majors - Trane Technologies, Daikin, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Dell among them - move to acquire rather than build immersion and adjacent liquid-cooling capability, while specialist suppliers such as Green Revolution Cooling, Submer, LiquidStack, and Asperitas, which together held around 35% of tank shipments in 2025, use partnerships and bolt-on deals to widen their own platforms. Two deals defined the period: Trane Technologies' acquisition of immersion-cooling pioneer LiquidStack, and Daikin Applied's acquisition of liquid-cooling specialist Chilldyne, announced within days of each other.

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