USPA Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Taps David Swetman as Global Design Lead, Men's and Boys' as Brand Targets $4 Billion in Global Retail Sales

Former Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Leader Joins U.S. Polo Assn. to Advance Global Growth and Elevate Brand Worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), with a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and distribution in more than 190 countries through over 1,200 retail stores worldwide, today announced the appointment of David Swetman as Global Design Lead, Men's and Boys', further strengthening the sports brand's Global Product Leadership Team as U.S. Polo Assn. continues its worldwide expansion and evolution.

U.S. Polo Assn. continues to expand as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing sports brands, serving consumers globally through its extensive retail, e-commerce, and licensing network. The appointment reflects U.S. Polo Assn.'s continued global growth and strategic investment in world-class talent as the brand expands its product innovation, strengthens its consumer appeal, and advances its position as one of the world's leading sports brands.

Swetman joins the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Design Team with some 20 years of menswear design and creative leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Concept Designer, Global Menswear at Abercrombie & Fitch. During his tenure, he played a meaningful role in the evolution of Abercrombie & Fitch's menswear business during a period of significant brand reinvention, consumer relevance, and global growth. Throughout his career, Swetman has been instrumental in developing global product strategies, shaping seasonal narratives, and creating commercially successful collections that resonate with consumers around the world.

In his new role, Swetman will lead the global design vision and product direction for all men's and boys' apparel across the U.S. Polo Assn. brand worldwide. Working closely with the brand's worldwide network of licensees, he will help further elevate the men's and boys' businesses by driving a cohesive global design direction while supporting regional market opportunities. His responsibilities will include product design direction, trend forecasting, concept development, seasonal storytelling, and category innovation across all men's and boys' U.S. Polo Assn. collections.

"As we continue to expand around the world, we remain committed to investing in exceptional talent that can elevate our product offerings, strengthen our global design capabilities, and shape the future of our men's and boys' businesses around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. "David's experience translating consumer insights into building successful global collections and contributing to one of the industry's most notable brand transformations makes him an outstanding addition to our team as we execute our elevated brand plan and goal of $4 billion in global retail sales.

"David's appointment represents another important investment in global talent and another major step in the ongoing evolution of U.S. Polo Assn.," Prince added.

Throughout his career, Swetman has demonstrated a unique ability to blend creative vision with a strong understanding of the global marketplace. At Abercrombie & Fitch, he helped define the global creative direction for menswear, contributing to seasonal concept development, product strategy, design innovation, and category growth. He also served as lead designer for all third-party menswear collaborations, translating cultural insights and emerging consumer trends into compelling product assortments with broad consumer appeal.

"I am excited to join U.S. Polo Assn. during a period of exceptional global growth and momentum," said David Swetman, Global Design Lead, Men's and Boys' at U.S. Polo Assn. "The brand's authentic heritage in the sport of polo, combined with its expanding global footprint and strong foundation for future growth, presents a tremendous opportunity to further elevate the men's and boys' businesses across our global markets as we continue to engage the next generation of consumers.

"I look forward to partnering with our global teams and licensees to create memorable product experiences, elevate the men's and boys' businesses, and strengthen the brand's connection with consumers around the world," Swetman added.

A graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London, Swetman earned a First-Class Honours degree in Fashion Design, Menswear. His expertise spans creative direction, concept design, trend forecasting, product design, global product development, category leadership, and design team mentorship.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at the USPA National Polo Center in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, WWD and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Further Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky

VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone: +1.561.790.8036

Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake

Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone: +1.561.790.8036

Email: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: USPA Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-taps-david-swetman-as-global-design-lead-mens-and-1218685