Konica Minolta, Inc.: Konica Minolta Introduces AccurioLabel 231 as Global AccurioLabel Installations Surpass 2,000

Building on the success of more than 2,000 customer installations worldwide, the AccurioLabel 231 represents the next evolution of the AccurioLabel platform, bringing enhanced automation, improved color consistency and greater operational efficiency to label production environments.

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the AccurioLabel 231, a new digital label press for organizations across the label ecosystem. Designed to increase production flexibility and automation while improving color consistency, the press helps businesses deliver reliable, high-quality output. The introduction comes as the AccurioLabel platform surpasses 2,000 global installations, a milestone that highlights the portfolio's sustained growth and adoption since Konica Minolta entered the digital label market nearly a decade ago.



"Building on the continued success of the platform, the AccurioLabel 231 reflects years of customer feedback and real-world production experience," said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. "What we consistently hear from customers is the need to keep presses running, reduce operator intervention and maintain quality under demanding production conditions. The AccurioLabel 231 was designed to help them do exactly that while creating more opportunities for profitable growth."



Positioned as an entry- to mid-production solution, the AccurioLabel 231 is designed to maximize productive press time. The new press extends maintenance intervals to twice those of the AccurioLabel 230 and nearly doubles its engine life, allowing production teams to spend more time printing and less time servicing equipment. Advanced automation and the introduction of Intelligent Quality Optimizer (IQ) technology help increase throughput, reduce waste and minimize production interruptions.

Konica Minolta's IQ technology continuously monitors print performance and automatically corrects for variations that can occur during longer production runs. The result is consistent output with fewer manual adjustments, helping operators maintain quality while keeping production moving.

The press delivers production speeds of up to nearly 77 feet per minute and enhanced print resolution of 1,200 x 2,400 dpi, enabling sharper text, smoother gradients and more accurate color reproduction across a wide range of label applications. Support for an expanded range of media and substrates gives converters greater flexibility to pursue new opportunities without compromising quality.

Underscoring Konica Minolta's reputation for ease of use, the AccurioLabel 231 features an intuitive operating environment designed to simplify onboarding and support smooth integration into existing production workflows. As label producers continue to navigate skilled labor challenges, the platform's automation and streamlined operation help shorten learning curves and reduce training requirements, making it easier to maintain productivity across shifts and operators. Biotef, which recently became the 2,000th global AccurioLabel installation, cites flexibility, reliability and ease of operation among the key benefits of the platform.

"The AccurioLabel has become an important part of our production strategy because it gives us the flexibility to efficiently handle a wide range of jobs without sacrificing quality," said Todd Barry, General Manager at Biotef. "Its consistency, reliability and ease of operation allow us to take on more work, reduce production bottlenecks and better serve our customers. For label print providers looking to grow profitably, it delivers the combination of performance and operational efficiency that's increasingly difficult to find."



The introduction of the AccurioLabel 231 further strengthens Konica Minolta's digital label portfolio, providing customers with a scalable path from entry-level production through higher-volume applications. Together with the AccurioLabel 400, the platform gives converters, commercial printers and brand owners greater flexibility to align technology investments with application requirements and future growth.



To learn more about the AccurioLabel 231 and Konica Minolta's digital label printing solutions, visit the Konica Minolta website.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series.



For more information, visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information about the AccurioLabel 231 and Konica Minolta's Industrial Print portfolio, visit https://kmbs.konicaminolta.us.

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-introduces-accuriolabel-231-as-global-accuriolabe-1221048