Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQX: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-impact assay results from ongoing drilling at the Cub East target within the Whitehorse Copper Project, Yukon.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Cub East continues to emerge as a high-grade copper-gold-silver discovery, delivering broad, consistent copper mineralization with strong precious-metal credits and continuity across the 1.5km prospective Black Cub trend.

BCG-045: 21.2m @ 3.07% Cu, 1.19 g/t Au & 24.65 g/t Ag from 183.0m

BCG-050: 47.0m @ 1.01% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au & 7.07 g/t Ag from 200.0m

Incl. 32.31m @ 1.40% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au & 9.70 g/t Ag from 202.69m

First pass exploration drilling more than 600m southeast of Cub East has hit additional mineralized skarn, demonstrating the potential to expand the mineralized horizon at the Black Cub trend up to 1.5km. (assays pending).

Two drill rigs at Cub East targeting up-dip and strike extensions, while testing new priority targets generated from gravity and Induced Polarisation (IP) modelling proving to be a highly effective tool across the Whitehorse Copper Project

Four drill rigs moving to Five: Planned 2026 drilling at the Whitehorse Copper Project has increased to more than 50,000m, with 23,000m completed and five rigs scheduled for Q4, including drilling at the high-priority Best Chance prospect on the Arctic Chief trend.

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"Cub East continues to consistently deliver the type of high-grade copper-gold results that can materially change the scale and market profile of the Whitehorse Copper Project. The 21.2m intercept grading 3.07% copper with strong gold and silver credits in BCG-045 is an exceptional result, while the broader mineralized interval in BCG-050 also demonstrates the growth potential of the Black Cup Trend."

"Importantly, the system remains open in all directions, and drilling is now focused on defining the true potential of the Cub East discovery and testing additional high-priority targets within the broader Black Cub Trend. With more than 600m of additional prospective strike to the southeast of the Cub East discovery to be tested, the Black Cub Trend is rapidly becoming one of Gladiator's most important near-term growth opportunities within the Whitehorse Copper Project."

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS - CUB EAST

Recent assay results from Cub East continue to build a compelling high-grade copper-gold-silver growth story, with broad mineralized intervals, multiple stacked high-grade zones and strong precious-metal credits (for full table of results refer to Table 1). Selected results include:

BCG-045: 21.2m @ 3.07% Cu, 1.19 g/t Au & 24.65 g/t Ag from 183.0m

BCG-050: 47.0m @ 1.01% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au & 7.07 g/t Ag from 200.0m Incl. 32.31m @ 1.40% Cu, 0.63 g/t Au & 9.70 g/t Ag from 202.69m

BCG-036: 12.1m @ 1.19% Cu, 1.12 g/t Au & 10.76 g/t Ag from 152.9m Incl. 5.9m @ 2.23% Cu, 2.25 g/t Au & 19.82 g/t Ag from 152.9m And 27.0m @ 0.70% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au & 5.00 g/t Ag from 233.0m Incl. 13.0m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au & 9.25 g/t Ag from 234.9m

BCG-038: 23.0m @ 0.84% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au & 7.90 g/t Ag from 129.0m Incl. 5.8m @ 2.47% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au & 22.79 g/t Ag from 140.2m



The broader Cub East drilling dataset now includes several standout high-grade intervals that demonstrate both grade intensity and scale potential, including 35.9m @ 2.68% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au and 19.55 g/t Ag in BCG-023; 40.0m @ 2.01% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au and 19.43 g/t Ag in BCG-020; and 72.0m @ 1.14% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au and 8.03 g/t Ag in BCG-019.

These latest results continue to confirm Cub East as a rapidly emerging high-grade copper-gold-silver centre within the broader 1.5km prospective Black Cub trend.





Figure 1: Plan map of Black Cub over Drone Aeromagnetic Survey. New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/314357_1c45874394e20827_002full.jpg

TARGET TESTING - BLACK CUB TREND

Current drilling is targeting down-dip, up-dip and strike extensions across a coincident gravity and induced-polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly extending for more than 1.5km.

Importantly, the demonstrated effectiveness of IP and gravity as targeting tools gives Gladiator a clear, repeatable exploration framework to identify, prioritize and drill test additional high-impact copper-gold-silver targets at Cub East and across the broader Whitehorse Copper Project.

Results are increasingly defining a robust mineralized core bounded by interpreted, subvertical, eastern and western faults. Geological modelling indicates the system may step up to the west toward shallower levels and potentially connect with the historically mined Black Cub South open pit. This target is currently being drill tested with assays eagerly anticipated for holes BCG-057 and BCG-058.

To the east, the interpreted down-step highlights compelling depth potential, reinforcing Cub East as an open, expandable and increasingly strategic growth target.

The high-grade core of the Cub East discovery has now been confirmed over 350 metres of strike continuity between drill holes BCG-015 and BCG-017. Significant step-out drilling more than 600m to the southeast has also encountered skarn mineralisation in holes BCG-052, BCG-054 and BCG-056. Coincident magnetite skarn mineralisation has also been mapped at surface, with rock-chip results of up to 2.37% Cu, 38.0 g/t Ag and 3.24 g/t Au (refer to Figure 1). These observations continue to strengthen confidence in the scale, continuity and near-term resource-growth potential of this emerging copper-gold-silver discovery; assays are pending).

Overall, the Cub Trend continues to demonstrate potential for a materially larger mineralised system than currently defined by drilling. Recent work supports the view that mineralisation may be controlled by a broader structural and mineralogical framework, rather than isolated skarn occurrences. The scale potential at the Black Cub trend therefore requires additional time to assess how the structural architecture, alteration/mineralogy, geophysical responses and emerging drill results tie together across the trend. This integrated interpretation will be critical for determining whether the Cub area represents multiple discrete targets or a more continuous, district-scale mineralised system.

In addition to the headline Cub East intercepts listed above, this release reports results from 15 additional drill holes-BCG-026 to BCG-029, BCG-032 to BCG-034, BCG-036 to BCG-041, BCG-045 and BCG-050-for a total of 4,703 metres. The results continue to define multiple stacked copper-gold-silver zones across the Cub East area and the broader Black Cub Trend, with broad mineralized intervals supported by discrete high-grade shoots and locally significant silver credits. Results include:

BCG-032 19.50 m @ 0.65% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 3.71 g/t Ag from 159.00 m Incl. 10.80 m @ 1.04% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au and 6.11 g/t Ag from 159.00 m

AND 16.80 m @ 0.99% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au and 6.19 g/t Ag from 186.70 m Incl. 4.10 m @ 2.80% Cu, 1.26 g/t Au and 16.36 g/t Ag from 186.70 m Plus 3.10 m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au and 10.83 g/t Ag from 200.40 m

BCG-028 9.25 m @ 1.53% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au and 9.96 g/t Ag from 173.00 m

BCG-033 3.60 m @ 2.51% Cu, 0.76 g/t Au and 10.60 g/t Ag from 147.40 m And 31.00 m @ 0.40% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 4.29 g/t Ag from 173.00 m Incl. 15.70 m @ 0.51% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 5.02 g/t Ag from 174.30 m And 6.00 m @ 0.64% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au and 7.70 g/t Ag from 198.00 m

BCG-045 5.30 m @ 1.02% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au and 11.52 g/t Ag from 167.70 m

BCG-034 4.07 m @ 0.90% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au and 8.96 g/t Ag from 163.93 m

BCG-041 8.00 m @ 0.75% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 5.80 g/t Ag from 132.00 m

BLACK CUB TREND DRILL PLANNING

Two diamond drill rigs are currently operating on the Black Cub Trend and will be joined by an additional RC drill rig scheduled to commence in late September. The RC program will initially target historic trenches before expanding to other known shallow targets and mineralisation proximal to the Cub East discovery. This next phase is expected to provide a cost- and time-effective way to rapidly test the system's broader strike potential, accelerate target ranking and support continued news flow from one of Gladiator's highest-priority growth areas.

COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

Drilling commenced at Cowley on 20 April. One diamond drill rig is currently operating and will be joined by a second in the coming week. Gladiator plans to complete at least 12,000 metres of drilling to support resource delineation. Using a regularly spaced grid, the program will systematically test mineralized zones and support comprehensive resource definition.

The initial priority is to:

Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralisation may be incorporated into future resource models; and

Assess near-surface high-grade mineralisation for inclusion in future resource models on both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximise shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above the mineralisation is now possible under Class 3 permit conditions, allowing greater flexibility and increased drill density both within and beyond the boundaries of the known mineralised system

Additional results are expected in the coming weeks.

Hole Id Depth East North RL Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Remarks BCG-026 321.56 503,123 6,715,485 805 -60 221













NSA BCG-027 400.81 503,222 6,715,585 803 -64 219













NSA BCG-028 396.24 503,016 6,715,381 810 -61 226

173.00 182.25 9.25 1.53 0.69 9.96

















216.00 226.00 10.00 0.55 0.15 3.50

BCG-029 265.18 503,124 6,715,373 807 -60 229

192.00 226.00 34.00 0.29 0.16 2.71















Incl. 211.80 226.00 14.20 0.43 0.25 4.16

BCG-030 253.50 503,091 6,715,344 807 -60 222

168.00 206.00 38.00 1.20 0.43 10.29 Includes 1.6m of Lost Core













Incl. 185.40 200.50 15.10 2.41 0.93 18.85 Previously Released BCG-031 399.28 503,063 6,715,310 808 -61 224

75.00 81.00 6.00 1.10 0.49 11.77 Previously Released















115.00 117.00 2.00 1.04 0.31 16.10

















198.00 233.00 35.00 0.83 0.18 6.91















Incl. 198.00 219.00 21.00 1.22 0.24 10.48















Incl. 202.00 219.00 17.00 1.38 0.29 11.75

BCG-032 262.13 503,036 6,715,514 806 -58 224

159.00 178.50 19.50 0.65 0.15 3.71















Incl. 159.00 169.80 10.80 1.04 0.23 6.11

















186.70 203.50 16.80 0.99 0.44 6.19















Incl. 186.70 190.80 4.10 2.80 1.26 16.36















And 200.40 203.50 3.10 1.23 0.48 10.83

BCG-033 225.55 503,107 6,715,359 808 -60 225

147.40 151.00 3.60 2.51 0.76 10.60

















173.00 204.00 31.00 0.40 0.11 4.29















Incl. 174.30 190.00 15.70 0.51 0.14 5.02















And 198.00 204.00 6.00 0.64 0.18 7.70

BCG-034 320.04 503,010 6,715,488 807 -59 229

163.93 168.00 4.07 0.90 0.55 8.96

















174.00 182.00 8.00 0.40 0.13 2.60

BCG-035 294.13 503,121 6,715,314 808 -61 226

178.00 210.00 32.00 1.36 0.63 10.93 Previously Released













Incl. 188.00 206.00 18.00 2.12 1.06 16.33

BCG-036 359.47 502,981 6,715,459 808 -61 228

152.90 165.00 12.10 1.19 1.12 10.76















Incl. 152.90 158.80 5.90 2.23 2.25 19.82

















233.00 260.00 27.00 0.70 0.42 5.00















Incl. 234.90 247.90 13.00 1.23 0.82 9.25

BCG-037 348.99 503,097 6,715,294 807 -61 223

166.90 177.00 10.10 0.25 0.07 0.94

BCG-038 361.19 502,947 6,715,429 810 -62 222

129.00 152.00 23.00 0.84 0.30 7.90















Incl. 140.20 146.00 5.80 2.47 0.87 22.79

BCG-039 256.03 503,151 6,715,236 807 -61 225

181.00 195.00 14.00 0.25 0.06 1.50

BCG-040 251.16 503,152 6,715,340 808 -62 227













NSA BCG-041 356.62 502,920 6,715,407 811 -61 227

132.00 140.00 8.00 0.75 0.17 5.80

















148.00 154.00 6.00 0.45 0.05 4.77

















190.00 198.00 8.00 0.45 0.20 2.23

BCG-042 300.23 503,102 6,715,255 808 -61 267













Assays Pending BCG-043 252.98 503,103 6,715,426 807 -61 274













Assays Pending BCG-044 251.46 503,104 6,715,469 806 -61 274













Assays Pending BCG-045 275.84 503,100 6,715,333 808 -62 268

167.70 173.00 5.30 1.02 0.34 11.52 Partial Assays Returned















183.00 204.20 21.20 3.07 1.19 24.65

BCG-046 412.09 503,142 6,715,173 805 -60 270













Assays Pending BCG-047 376.43 503,062 6,715,174 806 -62 273













Assays Pending BCG-048 286.51 503,037 6,715,345 809 -60 221













Assays Pending BCG-049 281.94 502,972 6,715,393 812 -60 220













Assays Pending BCG-050 301.75 502,890 6,715,142 808 -60 40

200.00 247.00 47.00 1.01 0.44 7.07 Partial Assays Returned, 1m of LC













Incl. 202.69 235.00 32.31 1.40 0.63 9.70

















255.00 257.30 2.30 0.98 0.09 3.70

BCG-051 246.89 502,927 6,715,349 813 -85 220













Assays Pending BCG-052 217.93 503,320 6,714,779 790 -60 38













Assays Pending

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cub East Drill holes. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Expanded 2026 exploration program now targeting more than 50,000 m of drilling across the Whitehorse Copper Project, with near-term focus on advancing Cowley toward maiden resource definition, accelerating the high-grade Cub East discovery, and systematically testing multiple high-priority copper-gold skarn targets across the broader district-scale portfolio.

Later in the year focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - BlackRock, Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes are directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Rock chip samples reported in this release were collected by Gladiator personnel from exposed mineralized outcrop and historic trench material as representative grab samples of observed skarn mineralization. Sample locations were recorded using handheld GPS, and samples were placed in labelled sample bags prior to secure transport to the laboratory. Rock chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the average grade or continuity of mineralization across the broader target area; however, the Company considers the results appropriate for identifying and prioritizing prospective areas for follow-up exploration and drilling. The sampling, chain-of-custody, analytical procedures and QA/QC protocols applied to the rock chip samples are considered suitable for exploration reporting under National Instrument 43-101.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element as four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish), with over-limit Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (four-acid digestion with ICP finish). Au was analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). Gladiator captures required sampling metadata and considers the QA/QC protocols applied to be suitable for exploration reporting under National Instrument 43-101. The data is considered reliable for identifying future exploration targets and informing follow-up drilling and exploration campaigns.

Additional drilling may be required to further confirm the reliability or future usability of certain data, including through twinning of reported mineralization where appropriate, particularly where collar locations, downhole surveys or historical QA/QC information cannot be independently verified.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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