Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - naia Relief Inc. (TSXV: NAIA) ("naia Relief" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and will commence trading under the symbol "NAIA" effective September 15, 2026.

The listing marks an important milestone in the Company's evolution and establishes naia Relief Inc. as a publicly traded company positioned to advance its growth strategy and expand its profile among investors, customers and strategic partners.

naia Relief Inc. is focused on making personalized well-being, resilience and performance support more accessible through its proprietary digital platform. Built upon more than a decade of coaching experience and extensive platform development, the Company's approach combines established methodologies with technology to deliver scalable support to individuals and organizations.

A New Chapter for naia Relief Inc.

"We are extremely proud to reach this important milestone in the evolution of naia Relief Inc.," said Paul Pint, Chief Executive Officer of naia Relief Inc.

"Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is the result of a tremendous amount of work and commitment from our team, shareholders, advisors and partners. We are grateful for the confidence and support we have received throughout this process.

Our focus now turns to execution. The public listing provides us with a stronger platform to increase awareness of our business, broaden our investor base and support the continued growth of naia Relief Inc. We believe there is a significant opportunity to expand access to personalized well-being, resilience and performance solutions across corporate and individual markets globally."

Mr. Pint added:

"We have built naia Relief Inc. on a strong foundation, combining years of coaching experience, psychological expertise and technology development. As we enter this next chapter, our objective is clear: to continue building a scalable, globally recognized platform that creates meaningful value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Positioned for Growth

The Company intends to continue advancing and commercializing the naia Relief Inc. platform while pursuing opportunities across Canada, the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company's strategy includes expanding customer acquisition, developing strategic partnerships, enhancing its platform and increasing market awareness.

naia Relief Inc. believes its established methodology, experienced leadership and scalable technology platform provide a strong foundation for future growth in a market where organizations and individuals are increasingly seeking accessible solutions focused on well-being, resilience and performance.

Chairman's Perspective

Frank Scheelen, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors of naia Relief Inc., commented:

"Today represents a significant achievement for naia Relief Inc. and an important step forward in the Company's development.

The transition to a publicly traded company provides naia Relief Inc. with increased visibility and a platform to pursue its long-term growth objectives. We believe the Company is well positioned within an evolving global market and has developed a compelling foundation from which to expand.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders, employees, advisors and partners for their continued commitment and support. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to supporting management as the Company enters this next phase of growth."

About naia Relief Inc.

naia Relief Inc. is a leading workplace well-being, resilience and performance company dedicated to making personalized support more accessible, scalable and impactful for individuals and organizations.

The Company's platform is designed to help individuals recognize and address early indicators of workplace stress, fatigue, and burnout, while supporting the development of greater resilience, well-being, and sustained performance. Through personalized guidance and practical support, naia Relief helps organizations foster healthier, more resilient, and higher-performing workplaces.

At the foundation of the platform is the proprietary Relief methodology, developed through more than a decade of coaching experience and informed by expertise in psychology, behavioural science, organizational development, and human performance. This established methodology provides a structured framework for understanding individual needs and delivering personalized support designed to help people navigate workplace and personal challenges more effectively.

The development of the Relief methodology has been supported by the expertise and experience of behavioural professionals, psychologists, coaches, and specialists in human performance. Its foundations are also informed by the work and experience of the Scheelen Group, a Central European organization with more than 25 years of experience in behavioural analysis, coaching, leadership development, and organizational solutions.

By combining an established methodology with advanced technologies digital delivery, naia Relief Inc. is positioned to extend access to personalized well-being and performance support across individuals, teams, and organizations. The platform is designed to provide accessible, consistent, and scalable support while maintaining a strong foundation in established behavioural and performance principles.

naia Relief Inc. is committed to helping people build resilience, strengthen performance, and achieve greater well-being-while helping organizations create more sustainable and productive workplaces.

naia Relief Inc. Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

naia Relief Inc. (TSXV: NAIA) ("Company" or "the Company"), naia Relief Inc. is a well-being, resilience and performance-focused company dedicated to making personalized support more accessible, scalable and impactful. The Company leverages advanced technology to extend the reach and accessibility of its platform, enabling naia Relief to serve individuals and organizations at scale. The Company's platform is built upon the proprietary Relief methodology, developed through more than a decade of coaching experience and supported by expertise in psychology, organizational development and human performance. By combining this established foundation with advanced technology, naia Relief delivers personalized, accessible and scalable support designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals and organizations. announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,500.00 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

For more information, please visit www.naiarelief.com

Trading Symbol: (TSXV: NAIA)

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth plans, commercialization initiatives, market expansion, platform development, strategic partnerships and the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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