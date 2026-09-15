Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion into the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (the "GDXJ"), effective at the close of trading on September 18, 2026, in connection with the GDXJ's semi-annual review and rebalance. The GDXJ is a globally recognized exchange traded fund with approximately US$9.2 billion in net assets as of September 11, 20261. It holds small- and mid-capitalization companies involved primarily in gold and silver mining, development and exploration, and serves as a key benchmark for the sector at large.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The GDXJ is the most widely held junior precious metals ETF in the world, with roughly US$9.2 billion in net assets and a shareholder base spanning institutional and retail investors globally. Joining it is a significant milestone for Blackrock. Inclusion broadens our register, raises our profile with the investors who follow this sector through the index, and should support deeper trading liquidity in our shares over time. It also places Blackrock in a narrow group. American assets account for roughly 10% of the index by weight, and very few of those are primary silver. Our team took Tonopah West from discovery to where it stands today. Our focus now is de-risking it the rest of the way, with initial underground development targeted for 2027."

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West project in west-central Nevada, a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining regions globally. The Company is focused on unlocking the value of one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the industry and delivering a secure, domestic source of a metal critical to the U.S. energy and defense supply chains.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the benefits of the Company's inclusion in the GDXJ and other exchange traded funds; advancement towards development of the Tonopah West mineral project, including the Company's focus on de-risking the Tonopah West mineral project and the anticipated timing of underground development; and the Company's strategic plans.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; silver remaining on the U.S. Geological Survey's list of critical minerals; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market, political, economic and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.vaneck.com/offshore/en/investments/junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj/overview/

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