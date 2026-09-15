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MO

WKN: A3C4PU | ISIN: FI4000511506 | Ticker-Symbol: 78W
München
15.09.26 | 08:00
1,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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MODULIGHT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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1,1101,16014:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Modulight Oyj: Inside Information: Modulight has received a $1.5 million pilot production order from a U.S. neuroscience customer

Modulight Corporation | Inside Information | September 15, 2026 at 13:25:00 EEST

Modulight Corporation has received a $1.5 million pilot production purchase order from an existing U.S. venture customer for semiconductor laser products used in a neuroscience application. Modulight has collaborated with the customer for several years to develop laser technology for the application.

Deliveries under the new order will start immediately and are scheduled to continue monthly over the next 12 months. The order represents a transition to pilot production and a significant increase in volumes compared with previous deliveries. The customer has agreed to make prepayments covering all materials required for the ordered products.

The customer develops advanced technology for measuring brain activity and is seeing increasing demand driven by advances in neuroscience and artificial intelligence, as well as their convergence.

"We are very pleased to see our long-term collaboration with this customer progressing to pilot production. Advances in artificial intelligence are creating new possibilities for understanding brain activity, while neuroscience is providing increasingly sophisticated data for AI-based models. This is a field where our specialized laser technology can play an important enabling role," says Seppo Orsila, CEO of Modulight.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Seppo Orsila, m. +358 40 830 4671

IR Ulla Haapanen, m. +358 40 830 4676
Email: ir@modulight.com

Certified adviser: Sisu Partners Oy, m. +358 40 555 4727

modulight.com
@modulight

Modulight in brief

Modulight Corporation is a life science company that designs and manufactures laser devices for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases. The company also manufactures products for other high value-add applications including flow cytometry, microscopy, semiconductor, quantum, and defense. The company's products include medical devices, subsystems, software, cloud services, and specialized semiconductors. Modulight's products are used worldwide by many Fortune 500 companies, pharmaceutical companies, and well-known cancer centers and universities. Modulight was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

Follow Modulight: modulight.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | KillCancer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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