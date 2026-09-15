A US research team has investigated metastable dark degradation and light recovery in commercial TOPCon solar cells exposed to ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), finding significant variation among manufacturers. The scientists said previous studies had identified significant UVID in TOPCon devices, with reported degradation rates comparable to or higher than those observed in earlier commercial technologies such as PERC. However, they noted that light soaking or current injection can reverse some of the resulting damage. Their technical analysis focused on unencapsulated M10 bifacial TOPCon ...

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