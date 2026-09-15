SEK will embed OpenCTI and OpenAEV directly into the MDR and SOC services it runs for enterprise customers

Filigran, the European open-source threat management company, today announced a partnership with SEK, one of Latin America's largest cybersecurity providers. SEK will build analyst-vetted intelligence and exposure validation into the managed security services it runs for enterprises in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

OpenCTI supplies the intelligence layer, feeding threat context into the SOC workflows that SEK's analysts already run, rather than adding another queue for triage. OpenAEV handles the second half: testing whether the exposures a customer has identified can actually be exploited.

Filigran's global State of Threat Management research found that only 38% of organizations use threat intelligence within a continuous, automated validation process, and 97% struggle to determine whether identified exposures are genuinely exploitable.

"Organizations across Latin America don't need more threat data. They need threat intelligence built into the security services they already depend on," said Miguel Llerena, Regional Director, Latin America, Filigran. "SEK gives us regional reach through a single strategic partner with the expertise to turn intelligence into action."

"This partnership with Filigran allows us to bring our customers the threat context they truly need to understand the adversaries operating across Latin America," said Omar Fuentes, Global Threat Intelligence Manager, SEK. "Providing the right context and prioritizing what matters is what allows customers to manage their exposure and respond to incidents faster and better."

Filigran will be exhibiting at Mind The Sec 2026, September 15 17, at booth S03 in São Paulo, with live demos of the full XTM platform.

About Filigran

Filigran, a cybersecurity company founded in 2022, offers open-source, AI-powered solutions covering end-to-end threat intelligence management, attack simulation, and security posture validation. Its platforms are trusted by over 6,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more: Website Blog LinkedIn

About SEK

SEK (Security Ecosystem Knowledge) strengthens cyber resilience across Latin America, combining 25+ years of expertise, 900+ professionals, regional intelligence and AI-powered Nautilus to turn risk into decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915777412/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Treble

McKenzie Covell

filigran@treblepr.com