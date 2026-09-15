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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 14:08
227,30 Euro
-1,22 % -2,80
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
226,70230,8014:31
227,30229,5014:32
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Veeva Systems: Leading Biotech Selects Veeva Vault CRM Globally

Agentic CRM foundation to help accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to patients worldwide

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Amgen plans to deploy Veeva Vault CRM globally, building on a collaboration spanning more than a decade.

"Moving to Vault CRM will help accelerate our efforts to bring new therapies to patients globally with greater speed and agility," said Scott Skellenger, senior vice president and chief information officer at Amgen. "Veeva's deep understanding of life sciences, its continued focus on innovation, and our long-standing collaboration will help support Amgen in achieving these important goals."

"Vault CRM will provide the agentic commercial foundation to help Amgen deliver innovative medicines for some of the world's toughest diseases to millions of patients," said Matt Farrell, president, commercial strategy at Veeva. "We look forward to supporting Amgen as it launches important new therapies worldwide."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite, the technology foundation for agentic commercial, transforming how the industry engages with healthcare professionals (HCPs) to accelerate launch performance and improve patient outcomes. It includes the Agentic Call Report to generate Commercial Evidence and uncover previously hidden treatment barriers.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:


Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems
maria.scurry@veeva.com

Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Systems, Europe
meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-biotech-selects-veeva-vault-crm-globally-302878548.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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