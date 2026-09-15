North Investment Group AB (publ) has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0015938XXX

Trading code: NIGA01



The last day of trading will be on September 16, 2026.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

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