GetYourGuide Unveils New Tools to Help Tour and Attraction Operators Sharpen Performance, Build Stronger Listings, and Reach Travelers Faster

Announced at Unlocked Summit Berlin, the update includes more context into listing performance, AI-assisted listing quality checks, and a faster way to communicate with travelers

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2026 - GetYourGuide today convenes Europe's leading travel operators at its annual Unlocked Summit Berlin , its invite-only flagship gathering: the largest edition of the summit to date. The one-day event brings together travel industry leaders to discuss what's next for the travel experiences industry and to reveal its latest product release for the $424 billion global experiences industry.

Key features for the fall 2026 will help the travel operator community drive performance, at speed:

Sharper visibility into performance. Operators can better see how their listings perform at every stage - from how many travelers viewed their listing to how many went on to book - with tailored suggestions based on their own booking patterns so they know where to focus next. That visibility provides operators a clear next action, improving listings so that travelers have better experiences.

Operators can better see how their listings perform at every stage - from how many travelers viewed their listing to how many went on to book - with tailored suggestions based on their own booking patterns so they know where to focus next. That visibility provides operators a clear next action, improving listings so that travelers have better experiences. Stronger listings to start. Building on existing features, AI-assisted live checks review photos and copy the moment operators upload a new listing, flagging what to improve before it ever goes live. Recommended actions bring the same clarity to listings already live.

Building on existing features, AI-assisted live checks review photos and copy the moment operators upload a new listing, flagging what to improve before it ever goes live. Recommended actions bring the same clarity to listings already live. Faster response to travelers. Operators can message everyone on a tour at once, attach a photo or file in single messages, and see who's read it. That means fewer no-shows, less complaints and stronger reviews.

Operators can message everyone on a tour at once, attach a photo or file in single messages, and see who's read it. That means fewer no-shows, less complaints and stronger reviews. Expanded payment options : Through its partnership with Adyen, GetYourGuide has added new local payment methods, including KakaoPay, AliPay, and DANA, for travelers in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Alongside that: smart routing that automatically selects the best payment provider, stored cards that appear by default, and wallet refunds available to everyone.

: Through its partnership with Adyen, GetYourGuide has added new local payment methods, including KakaoPay, AliPay, and DANA, for travelers in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Alongside that: smart routing that automatically selects the best payment provider, stored cards that appear by default, and wallet refunds available to everyone. Creator Reviews (beta): Leveraging GetYourGuide's creator community of 33,000 to drive trust to new activities. Creator Reviews gives operators a way to drive engagement with new tours: opt in an eligible activity, and a Travel Partner (an online publisher, creator, or travel agent) books it and leaves a detailed, honest review. Early tests signal even one review meaningfully boosts an activity's odds of getting booked.

Leveraging GetYourGuide's creator community of 33,000 to drive trust to new activities. Creator Reviews gives operators a way to drive engagement with new tours: opt in an eligible activity, and a Travel Partner (an online publisher, creator, or travel agent) books it and leaves a detailed, honest review. Early tests signal even one review meaningfully boosts an activity's odds of getting booked. Additional ways for travelers to discover experiences: GetYourGuide is now available as a connected app within Gemini , as a ChatGPT plugin , and as a connector for Claude , empowering travelers to search and book experiences without leaving their preferred AI assistant, a growing way to research activities.

"Travel operators need tools to help their business get better at every step, from creating activities to driving bookings to ensuring a seamless traveler experience. With this product release, we've made the platform better across each of those steps for our 50,000+ travel operators. We're releasing this on the back of a record breaking season - travelers are booking experiences faster and in greater numbers than ever, and that demand is exactly why speed and reliability can't be optional for operators. By building on our 17 years of experience building for tours and activities, we're proud to give our operators the insights and tools they need to drive their businesses, at scale and at speed while building trust and resilience in the industry," said Rekrutiak.