Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism: Zhejiang Celadon Exhibition Opens in Morocco, Highlighting China-Morocco Cultural Ties

"Celadon Breeze from the Sea: A Journey Through Zhejiang Celadon" traces centuries of craftsmanship and cultural exchange along the Maritime Silk Road

RABAT, Morocco, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2026, the exhibition "Celadon Breeze from the Sea: A Journey Through Zhejiang Celadon" opened in Rabat, Morocco. The exhibition is jointly hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Rabat, and organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, with support from the Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the Longquan Celadon Museum.

Attendees at the event included Yu Jinsong, Chinese Ambassador to Morocco; Liu Chengang, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Morocco and Director of the China Cultural Center in Rabat; Fatima Ait M'hand, representative of the Moroccan National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage Sciences; and Driss Drissi, President of the Rabat Association for the Revival of Cultural and Artistic Heritage.

Yu Jinsong noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries and the "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges." He said celadon is an enduring testament to cultural exchange between China and Africa along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, and expressed the hope that the exhibition would deepen cultural ties, expand archaeological cooperation between China and Morocco, and bring historical and cultural heritage to life.

M'hand said the exhibition symbolizes a dialogue between the ancient civilizations of China and Morocco, and expressed the hope that the "celadon breeze" from the sea would carry knowledge, beauty and friendship.

Drissi called for the establishment of a joint working group of Chinese and Moroccan archaeological experts to conduct further research into archaeological remains in the Souss region, using material evidence to expand the historical record of exchanges between China and Morocco.

The exhibition features four sections - "Kiln Fires That Endure," "Celadon Across the World," "Sailing Across the Seas" and "Envoys of Exchange" - with archaeological objects forming the basis of a comprehensive narrative. "Kiln Fires That Endure" traces the evolution of Zhejiang celadon techniques and aesthetics. "Celadon Across the World" and "Sailing Across the Seas" draw on kiln sites, ports, shipwrecks and overseas archaeological finds to trace the history of Zhejiang celadon exports to Africa. "Envoys of Exchange" draws on the travels of Ibn Battuta to illuminate the shared history of China and Morocco.

After the opening ceremony, guests toured the exhibition hall, viewed the celadon works on display and took part in celadon workshops and activities highlighting traditional tea culture and other forms of intangible cultural heritage.

A companion virtual exhibition, "Celadon Breeze from the Sea," was launched in conjunction with the opening, offering digital access to the exhibition. The exhibition runs through September 30. During this period, Chinese and Moroccan experts will hold academic discussions on Zhejiang celadon archaeology, the transmission of traditional craftsmanship and cross-cultural exchange, drawing on archaeological evidence to foster dialogue among civilizations.

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