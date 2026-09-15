FIS positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading digital banking platform vendors.

FIS, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named FIS as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform, 2026.

Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "FIS is well positioned in the evolving Digital Banking Platform market through the breadth of its Digital One ecosystem and its ability to connect digital, mobile, self-service, and banker-assisted experiences within a unified environment. The platform supports retail and business banking, digital onboarding, payments, customer engagement, branch and teller servicing, and commercial banking while providing flexible API-led connectivity with core systems, fintech partners, and third-party applications. With strong mobile banking capabilities, API extensibility through Code Connect, and AI-enabled customer engagement through its integration with Glia, FIS offers a compelling value proposition for financial institutions seeking to modernize customer experiences while preserving existing core and infrastructure investments."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "FIS' positioning as a Leader in the Digital Banking Platform market reflects its ability to help financial institutions modernize customer and employee banking experiences without requiring wholesale replacement of established banking infrastructure. Digital One brings together retail and business banking, mobile and self-service channels, account origination, banker and teller servicing, commercial banking, and digital engagement within a modular and highly configurable ecosystem. Its combination of open API connectivity, assisted banking capabilities, AI-powered customer interactions, and alignment with FIS' broader banking technology portfolio enables institutions to pursue digital transformation progressively while maintaining operational continuity, scalability, security, and flexibility across physical and digital channels."

QKS Group defines Digital Banking Platform that enables banks and FI's to digitize banking operations and integrate various banking activities, including digital onboarding, account management, lending and deposits, payments, transfers and withdrawals, transaction management, wealth management, and fund management, to provide customers with a seamless and cohesive banking experience across all digital touch-points, such as mobile, online, kiosks, wearables, and ATMs. The platform empowers financial institutions to manage, control, and optimize their digital operations across all devices and channels, while enabling customers with real-time capabilities to manage accounts, transfer funds, and monitor finances efficiently. Furthermore, the platform leverages AI/ML and predictive analytics to deliver personalized, intelligent, and seamless customer engagement across various digital touchpoints, thereby accelerating digital transformation.

FIS differentiates itself within the Digital Banking Platform market through a broad Digital One ecosystem spanning retail and business banking, digital onboarding, mobile banking, banker and teller servicing, commercial banking, and customer engagement. Its modular framework, open API architecture, configurable experiences, and Code Connect ecosystem enable financial institutions to integrate with existing cores, fintech partners, and third-party applications while modernizing at their own pace. Strong assisted-banking capabilities and AI-enabled customer engagement through Glia further strengthen FIS' positioning among banks seeking more connected digital and physical banking experiences.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Banking Platform, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Johan Roets, SVP, Head of Digital Retail & Commercial Banking, FIS, said, "We are honored to be recognized by QKS Group as a leader in providing market-leading digital banking solutions across the ecosystem. Over the past several years, FIS has invested in and enhanced its digital banking capabilities to build a comprehensive portfolio that helps banks and credit unions meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. The QKS SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform, 2026 report provides valuable insight into the market and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients grow and adapt."

Additional Resources:

For more information about FIS, visit fisglobal.com .

SPARK Matrix Digital Banking Platform, 2026

About FIS:

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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