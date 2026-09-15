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WKN: A4237H | ISIN: CA3686431022 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 13:26 Uhr
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Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Reports More Wide Intersections at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland, including 60.85m at 0.80 g/t Au and 47.16m at 0.82g/t

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Phase 1 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western Finland. This release reports on the results of the final 5 holes of the 5,009m, 28 diamond drill hole Phase 1 programme from both the northern (N1) and southern (S1) Sectors of the M2 Trend at Pontio. Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program at Pontio is ongoing.

Highlights

  • Intersections from the S1 Sector continue to show wide zones of near surface, bulk tonnage style gold mineralisation, with higher-grade intervals (downhole) as follows:
    • HOLE PONT096:
      • 60.85m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 104.17m
        • Including 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 143.09m plus
      • 36.05m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 23.10m plus
      • 27.50m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 179.11m
    • HOLE PONT095:
      • 6.94m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 199.20m plus
      • 84.72m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 81.41m plus
      • 19.89m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 43.14m
    • HOLE PONT094:
      • 52.69m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 201.53m plus
      • 3.13m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 160.20m
  • Intersections from the N1 Sector confirm continuity of the NNE trend of mineralisation
    • HOLE PONT098:
      • 47.16m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 4.50m
        • Including 13.84m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 37.14m
    • HOLE PONT097:
      • 18.92m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 7.30m plus
      • 1.01m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 68.14m
  • The deposit remains completely open at depth with an average drill depth of less than 100m to date along most of the 4km of mineralised strike extent.

Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are extremely encouraged by the results of our Phase 1 drilling programme, which have delivered exactly what we set out to achieve - confirming the significant extent and continuity of the mineralisation, with a large number of wide intersections in various Sectors of the ~4km long M2 Trend demonstrating the potential scale of the system. Most importantly, the results from the S1 Sector have surpassed our expectations, with both grades and widths materially exceeding what we had anticipated. This is a highly encouraging development and further strengthens our belief that we are delineating a substantial and potentially very significant gold system."

"We have now moved rapidly into Phase 2 drilling, with five holes already completed as we tighten the drill spacing, for the moment confined to the shallow part of the system, to 50 metres ahead of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for early 2027. At the same time, our Qualified Person has completed their site visit and metallurgical testwork is progressing, with results expected later in Q4 to support the resource studies.

"The combination of strong drilling results, expanding our understanding of the mineralised system and the rapid progress of our resource definition programme puts the Company in an exciting position. We are building momentum across the project and remain highly confident in its potential. The months ahead will be transformational as we continue to define the scale and quality of this gold discovery and work towards our maiden resource."

Details of the Drilling

The drill results being reported in this press release consist of three further infill holes from the S1 Sector in the south of the M2 Trend, and two holes along the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector in the north of the M2 Trend (Figure 1), Mineralisation has now been intersected over a strike length of at least 4km at the M2 Trend. The hosts to mineralisation in the S1 and S2 Sectors are predominantly dioritic porphyries, as opposed to the northern areas of the M2 Trend where the host rocks are predominantly older equigranular diorite dykes. Both the diorites and the dioritic porphyries are mineralised.

Figure 1 Plan view of the Pontio deposit, showing the location of the recent drilling.

Mineralisation in the Southern Sectors of the M2 Trend

PONT094, PONT095 and PONT096 were all drilled into the S1 Sector mineralisation. PONT094 was drilled westwards below two earlier holes (PONT021 and PONT022) that both intersected mineralised porphyry, but due to their short lengths had failed to delineate the western margin of the porphyry body on this profile. This profile is the next drilled profile north of PONT093 (110m @1.18 g/t Au) approximately 130 metres to the south. Cumulative intervals now show the porphyry body is at least 100 metres true thickness on this profile.

PONT095 is one of the northernmost holes in the S1 Sector, and was drilled eastwards, infilling a gap in the profiles of approximately 230 metres. The drilling intersected several zones of mineralisation, which cumulatively indicate the that the mineralised porphyry is still of considerable thickness. With only one hole on the profile it is not yet possible to confirm the dip of the body, but the true thickness of the body is at least 100 metres thick and may be up to 140 metres.

PONT096 was drilled eastwards, as a scissor hole to PONT086 (in a profile 70 metres north of PONT094). Mineralisation was particularly strong in the lower part of the hole, with a higher garde intersection of 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au. True thickness of the porphyry in this section is about 140 metres.

Figure 2 Plan of the S1 Sector of the M2 Trend mineralisation at Pontio. Grade thickness (GT) is calculated as gold grade (g/t) x interval thickness (m) and is reported as gram metres (GM).

The S1 Sector now has a total 19 drillholes along approximately 100m spaced profiles, with most profiles having 2 - 4 drillholes. The significant intersections from the southern Sectors are shown in Table 1.

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

PONT094*

117.61

140.22

22.61

0.47

Including

139.66

140.22

0.56

4.00

PONT094*

160.20

163.33

3.13

1.82

PONT094*

187.10

190.13

3.03

1.12

PONT094*

201.53

254.22

52.69

0.62

Including

201.53

202.54

1.01

3.36

and including

245.13

246.11

0.98

2.14

PONT095*

43.14

63.03

19.89

0.52

PONT095*

81.41

166.13

84.72

0.52

Including

119.12

120.14

1.02

4.81

and including

165.21

166.13

0.92

2.51

PONT095*

188.24

189.16

0.92

3.58

PONT095*

199.20

206.14

6.94

2.25

Including

201.93

206.14

4.21

3.41

PONT096*

23.10

59.15

36.05

0.53

Including

25.14

26.12

0.98

3.92

PONT096*

104.17

165.02

60.85

0.80

Including

143.09

164.07

20.98

1.56

PONT096*

179.11

206.61

27.50

0.55

Including

181.17

182.09

0.92

7.15

BELANP024

17.37

98.26

80.89

0.48

Including

23.40

24.37

0.97

3.53

and including

66.61

67.95

1.34

2.35

PONT021

10.12

38.10

27.98

0.65

Including

36.93

38.10

1.17

2.08

PONT022

42.40

83.25

40.85

0.68

Including

77.81

82.11

4.30

2.83

PONT023

5.60

39.65

34.05

0.50

PONT023

53.68

73.00

19.32

0.64

Including

70.76

71.83

1.07

3.63

PONT057

5.40

19.30

13.90

0.87

Including

7.52

9.70

2.18

2.79

PONT057

25.61

71.28

45.67

1.40

Including

39.60

57.53

17.93

2.83

PONT057

76.19

111.93

35.74

0.49

Including

93.38

94.36

0.98

2.34

PONT059

44.52

97.91

53.39

0.70

Including

47.68

52.03

4.35

1.22

and including

63.42

65.69

2.27

3.32

and including

96.95

97.91

0.96

2.11

PONT067

7.50

31.16

23.66

0.95

Including

8.30

25.21

16.91

1.17

PONT085

27.49

79.44

51.95

0.55

Including

50.02

54.06

4.04

1.53

PONT085

85.32

120.40

35.08

0.59

Including

90.58

99.94

9.36

1.18

PONT085

183.29

194.58

11.29

0.48

PONT086

19.43

20.63

1.20

4.77

PONT086

45.19

58.69

13.50

0.57

PONT086

89.55

110.94

21.39

0.47

Including

107.46

108.53

1.07

2.17

PONT086

120.31

165.62

45.31

0.56

Including

131.95

132.94

0.99

2.07

and including

142.01

145.15

3.14

1.83

PONT086

173.91

225.32

51.41

0.41

Including

221.16

222.18

1.02

3.91

PONT087

24.70

73.59

48.89

0.68

Including

70.21

72.40

2.19

2.81

PONT089

29.61

35.71

6.10

0.82

Including

29.61

30.62

1.01

2.42

PONT091

86.43

101.16

14.73

0.86

Including

92.41

94.38

1.97

3.61

PONT092

48.80

75.89

27.09

0.72

Including

57.10

63.16

6.06

1.30

and including

74.20

75.89

1.69

2.80

PONT092

92.07

101.22

9.15

1.46

Including

97.11

101.22

4.11

2.52

PONT093

52.13

53.13

1.00

1.54

PONT093

81.94

91.04

9.10

0.93

Including

89.13

90.06

0.93

3.35

PONT093

99.08

209.08

110.00

1.18

Including

137.90

143.09

5.19

14.01

Table 1 Significant drill intersections from the southern Sectors of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.

Mineralisation in the Northern Sectors of the M2 Trend

PONT097 and PONT098 were the final two holes in the Phase 1 drilling programme and focussed on extending the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector based on a modelled NNE strike orientation of the mineralisation within the mineralised diorite. Both holes successfully encountered the mineralisation with this NNE strike. Both PONT097 (in the north) and PONT098 (in the south) were drilled westwards and both holes were collared in mineralised diorite, and so mineralisation may potentially be thicker and extend further eastwards on both of these profiles. PONT098, significantly extends the N1 zone mineralisation to the SW.

Figure 3 Plan of the S1 Sector of the M2 Trend mineralisation at Pontio. Grade thickness (GT) is calculated as gold grade (g/t) x interval thickness (m) and is reported as gram metres (GM).

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

PONT097*

7.30

26.22

18.92

0.52

PONT097*

68.14

69.15

1.01

1.93

PONT098*

4.50

51.66

47.16

0.82

including

37.14

50.98

13.84

1.24

BELANP011

17.24

45.84

28.60

0.94

including

27.80

45.84

18.04

1.22

BELANP012

6.76

81.05

74.29

0.86

including

38.10

52.36

14.26

1.01

and including

59.24

78.02

18.78

1.34

BELANP013

17.95

82.11

64.16

1.06

including

37.11

39.08

1.97

2.67

and including

46.22

47.34

1.12

2.18

and including

53.22

68.04

14.82

2.29

and including

80.21

81.18

0.97

2.17

BELANP014

25.30

43.15

17.85

0.71

including

26.26

31.20

4.94

1.16

BELANP014

54.12

78.18

24.06

1.44

including

57.25

77.20

19.95

1.62

BELANP015

5.50

50.70

45.20

1.04

including

19.90

21.84

1.94

2.47

and including

27.01

46.54

19.53

1.58

BELANP017

59.73

112.86

53.13

0.85

including

78.90

83.00

4.10

1.51

and including

91.12

106.63

15.51

1.47

BELANP018

49.40

67.81

18.41

0.64

including

50.35

54.88

4.53

1.17

PONT002

63.60

104.96

41.36

0.72

including

96.47

103.58

7.11

1.67

PONT034

59.08

71.30

12.22

0.50

PONT034

139.28

140.24

0.96

3.32

including

139.28

140.24

0.96

3.32

PONT052

67.02

99.70

32.68

0.73

including

78.21

91.14

12.93

1.32

PONT055

100.00

123.46

23.46

0.60

including

116.69

117.60

0.91

2.33

Table 2 Significant drill intersections from the N1 Sector of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.

Discussion on Results

The S1 Sector has now largely been drilled on 100m profiles (Figure 4), and the drilling has been successful in extending and widening the mineralisation in the S1 Sector, as well as potentially raising the average grade of this part of the deposit, bringing it in line with bulk grades seen in the N1 and N2 Sectors of the M2 Trend (Figure 5). The S1 Sector has been considerably widened by this phase of drilling, with true thicknesses of mineralised porphyry now well into the 120 - 150m range.

All drilling in the southern Sectors, as with the N1 and N2 Sectors, remains relatively shallow. The deepest intersections are approximately 135m and 170m in the N1 and N2 respectively, with most holes intersecting less than 100m vertical depth. In the S1 Sector the deepest intersect is approximately 180m vertical depth, with most holes having intersect depths of less than 130m vertical. Given the general steep dipping nature of the host rocks, mineralisation remains open to depth.

Figure 4 Long Section of southern (S1 and S2) Sectors showing the 0.3 g/t Au mineralisation shell and the pierce points of the drillhole intercepts which are colored and sized according to grade*thickness in gram metres.

Figure 5 Long Section of northern (N1 and N2) Sectors showing the 0.3 g/t Au mineralisation shell and the pierce points of the drillhole intercepts which are colored and sized according to grade*thickness in gram metres

About Pontio

The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining, gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.

Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend (Figure 1); mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.

The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several zones or Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.

Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.

Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols

The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The drill programme started in January 2026 and was completed in May 2026.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Strauss is not independent of the Company. Dr Strauss has verified the data supporting this news release. Verification includes checking the reported assays in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. Additional verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports. Dr Strauss is responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

More About Gemdale Gold

Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:

Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Full exploration information has been disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pontio Project, Central Ostrobothnia, Finland" with an effective date of 30 September, 2025 and filed on SEDAR on 16 January 2026.

Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".

Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.

Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.

Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical inferred resource estimate of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold prepared by a prior operator, Rupert Resources Ltd., and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.

Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018

YearCut-off Au g/tClassificationTonnesAu (g/t)Au oz
20181.5Inferred3,230,0002.7276,000

The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Toby Strauss, CGeol., EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Strauss, as President and CEO of the Company, is not independent of the Company.

Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.

ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC

"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
Director and EVP Corporate DevelopmentExecutive Chairman
Cell: +1 203-940 2538Cell: +1 917-991 7701
Email: paul.durham@gemdale.euEmail: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu

Website: www.gemdalegold.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes

HoleEastingNorthingElevationLength_mAzimuthDipDrill_Completed
BELANP001

403262

7120134

84.9

89.3

268.7

-45

22/09/2011

BELANP002

402932

7120148

83.4

44.35

95.8

-45

26/09/2011

BELANP003

403014

7120160

85.9

102.65

273.8

-45

28/09/2011

BELANP004

403292

7120338

82.1

76.75

275.1

-45

29/09/2011

BELANP005

403245

7120353

82.0

79.9

279.1

-45

30/09/2011

BELANP006

403311

7120528

81.3

80.55

277.7

-45

05/10/2011

BELANP007

403011

7121003

81.0

77.35

272.9

-45

06/10/2011

BELANP008

402187

7120992

82.0

98.6

92.6

-45

12/10/2011

BELANP009

402184

7120992

81.9

83.22

273.1

-45

15/10/2011

BELANP010

402255

7120702

82.9

90.05

277.0

-45

18/10/2011

BELANP011

402191

7119943

85.1

85.85

267.8

-45

22/10/2011

BELANP012

402226

7119940

85.5

119.45

271.3

-45

22/05/2012

BELANP013

402231

7119992

86.9

90.65

271.2

-45

23/05/2012

BELANP014

402223

7119894

85.7

83.25

273.0

-45

24/05/2012

BELANP015

402221

7120038

85.3

89.15

269.2

-45

25/05/2012

BELANP016

403032

7121002

80.7

76.45

267.0

-45

27/05/2012

BELANP017

402264

7119935

86.2

139.9

271.5

-45

10/01/2013

BELANP018

402249

7120040

85.5

128.2

272.2

-45

13/01/2013

BELANP019

402159

7119941

84.1

98.2

270.6

-45

16/01/2013

BELANP020

402225

7120179

86.9

122.1

271.0

-45

18/01/2013

BELANP021

402242

7119781

86.9

119.15

263.6

-45

20/01/2013

BELANP022

402254

7119627

93.0

89.45

270.2

-45

21/01/2013

BELANP023

402220

7118484

97.9

55.55

273.2

-45

25/01/2013

BELANP024

402523

7117845

99.0

104.4

268.2

-45

27/01/2013

BELANP025

402327

7119529

89.2

42.9

273.4

-45

22/01/2013

BELANP026

402291

7119631

90.4

101.45

268.3

-45

01/02/2013

BELANP027

402201

7119832

85.6

70.25

269.4

-45

30/01/2013

BELANP028

402193

7120231

83.2

95.45

269.2

-45

03/02/2013

PONT001

402259

7120037

86.5

113.75

278.6

-70

25/07/2019

PONT002

402243

7119892

87.8

190.7

272.0

-65

29/07/2019

PONT003

402245

7119442

90.7

95.5

273.5

-45

31/07/2019

PONT004

402295

7119442

90.1

77.42

281.9

-45

01/08/2019

PONT005

402279

7119259

91.9

80.5

286.9

-45

06/08/2019

PONT006

402326

7119267

90.6

83.4

285.4

-45

07/08/2019

PONT007

402324

7119071

91.5

130

275.8

-45

13/08/2019

PONT008

402271

7119072

92.2

80.5

265.0

-45

14/08/2019

PONT009

402349

7118862

92.8

95

291.9

-45

15/08/2019

PONT010

402401

7118871

91.9

89.5

260.6

-45

19/08/2019

PONT011

402433

7118671

94.7

83.8

289.2

-45

20/08/2019

PONT012

402478

7118669

93.5

82.2

269.9

-45

21/08/2019

PONT013

402516

7118479

94.5

80.8

271.6

-45

22/08/2019

PONT014

402466

7118482

97.1

77.9

270.3

-45

26/08/2019

PONT015

402416

7118483

99.2

75

270.0

-45

27/08/2019

PONT016

402324

7118480

100.7

152.3

270.4

-45

29/08/2019

PONT017

402463

7118275

99.3

77.6

270.6

-45

02/09/2019

PONT018

402535

7118272

99.9

110.9

277.0

-45

03/09/2019

PONT019

402481

7118077

99.1

74

272.8

-45

04/09/2019

PONT020

402536

7118081

98.4

92.7

261.6

-45

05/09/2019

PONT021

402542

7117676

100.2

86.5

266.1

-45

10/09/2019

PONT022

402593

7117678

99.9

89.6

266.7

-45

11/09/2019

PONT023

402567

7117859

99.9

86.1

275.6

-45

12/09/2019

PONT024

402352

7119269

89.8

170.9

270.4

-55

14/01/2020

PONT025

402306

7119348

90.7

76.5

271.0

-45

15/01/2020

PONT026

402200

7119351

90.5

179.3

90.2

-55

20/01/2020

PONT027

402321

7119438

90.1

146.5

269.3

-55

22/01/2020

PONT028

402217

7119549

91.1

80.5

89.2

-45

24/01/2020

PONT029

402182

7119548

90.7

147.2

83.6

-55

29/01/2020

PONT030

402179

7119647

92.5

149.8

95.5

-55

31/01/2020

PONT031

402214

7119749

89.7

80.6

88.5

-45

01/02/2020

PONT032

402180

7119744

89.9

146.5

90.1

-55

04/02/2020

PONT033

402214

7119835

87.1

91.3

102.4

-45

05/02/2020

PONT034

402080

7119944

85.3

223.1

100.5

-55

10/02/2020

PONT035

402256

7118849

92.7

58.8

93.7

-45

28/04/2020

PONT036

402220

7118850

92.0

55.7

90.3

-45

29/04/2020

PONT037

402343

7119151

90.2

88.6

269.7

-45

04/05/2020

PONT038

402305

7119550

91.3

162

271.2

-55

07/05/2020

PONT039

402099

7120351

84.6

113.8

89.9

-45

12/05/2020

PONT040

402107

7120450

83.6

121.3

90.0

-45

18/05/2020

PONT041

401935

7120248

85.1

56.1

90.5

-45

19/05/2020

PONT042

401843

7120144

86.1

50.3

89.9

-45

20/05/2020

PONT043

401828

7120250

87.8

64.5

89.5

-45

21/05/2020

PONT044

401910

7120450

85.1

64.5

89.8

-45

27/05/2020

PONT045

401807

7120446

84.1

53.1

90.0

-45

26/05/2020

PONT046

401568

7120449

86.6

49.6

90.7

-45

28/05/2020

PONT047

401388

7120448

88.6

68.1

89.6

-45

02/06/2020

PONT048

401415

7120251

87.0

58.8

90.1

-45

09/06/2020

PONT049

401261

7120448

90.1

87.9

91.4

-45

03/06/2020

PONT050

401206

7120250

91.8

61.6

90.1

-45

04/06/2020

PONT051

401236

7120144

92.8

57.4

270.1

-45

08/06/2020

PONT052

402258

7119991

87.7

158

270.2

-55

18/06/2020

PONT053

402350

7119351

89.5

172.76

271.4

-45

09/04/2021

PONT054

402204

7119253

92.9

223.64

91.7

-55

13/04/2021

PONT055

402287

7119938

88.7

250.3

271.3

-50

19/04/2021

PONT056

402667

7117452

101.4

68

270.3

-45

21/04/2021

PONT057

402571

7117451

100.8

145.9

270.0

-45

23/04/2021

PONT058

402623

7117449

101.8

146.7

269.8

-45

28/04/2021

PONT059

402517

7117253

101.5

106.4

91.3

-45

30/04/2021

PONT060

402479

7118851

91.6

145.7

273.9

-50

05/05/2021

PONT061

402685

7117050

101.1

78.75

90.0

-45

19/10/2023

PONT062

402585

7117050

101.5

92.7

90.0

-45

24/10/2023

PONT063

402415

7116858

104.1

60.9

90.0

-45

27/10/2023

PONT064

402385

7116858

103.6

49.9

90.0

-45

30/10/2023

PONT065

402550

7116160

107.2

87.88

90.0

-45

02/11/2023

PONT066

402765

7116450

103.8

73.9

90.0

-45

06/11/2023

PONT067

402845

7116450

103.4

75.7

90.0

-45

08/11/2023

PONT068

402820

7115850

107.4

75.64

90.0

-45

11/11/2023

PONT069

402170

7118950

93.3

79.23

90.0

-45

15/11/2023

PONT070

401880

7120650

84.7

107.7

270.0

-45

22/11/2023

PONT071

402222

7120101

85.1

103.8

270.0

-45

30/01/2026

PONT072

402199

7120100

85.0

86

270.0

-45

01/02/2026

PONT073

402277

7119705

89.8

203.2

270.0

-45

06/02/2026

PONT074

402275

7119599

92.3

203.3

270.0

-45

10/02/2026

PONT075

402124

7119595

90.5

200.4

90.0

-45

14/02/2026

PONT076

402297

7119495

90.7

101.7

270.0

-45

16/02/2026

PONT077

402298

7119495

90.5

152.8

270.0

-60

19/02/2026

PONT078

402438

7119481

88.9

86.5

270.0

-45

22/02/2026

PONT079

402309

7119398

90.1

225.15

270.0

-45

25/02/2026

PONT080

402330

7119392

89.7

89.8

270.0

-55

27/02/2026

PONT080B

402326

7119392

89.8

299.8

270.0

-55

05/03/2026

PONT081

402330

7119300

90.4

203.7

270.0

-45

08/03/2026

PONT082

402348

7119300

89.8

251.9

270.0

-60

12/03/2026

PONT083

402443

7119297

89.3

77

270.0

-45

17/03/2026

PONT084

402351

7119249

89.9

164.06

270.0

-45

16/03/2026

PONT085

402445

7117850

100.8

206.6

90.0

-45

20/03/2026

PONT086

402579

7117749

99.9

254.6

270.0

-45

24/03/2026

PONT087

402458

7117551

102.4

200.7

90.0

-45

27/03/2026

PONT088

402488

7117350

101.8

164.8

270.0

-45

30/03/2026

PONT089

402811

7116452

103.7

110.7

90.0

-55

01/04/2026

PONT090

402751

7116648

103.2

152.7

90.0

-45

08/04/2026

PONT091

402668

7116647

104.4

149.8

90.0

-45

10/04/2026

PONT092

402598

7117355

100.6

140.8

270.0

-45

12/04/2026

PONT093

402567

7117554

100.2

227.32

270.0

-45

15/04/2026

PONT094

402641

7117676

99.8

281.7

270.0

-45

19/04/2026

PONT095

402445

7117950

99.7

224.8

90.0

-45

23/04/2026

PONT096

402413

7117753

101.1

221.7

90.0

-45

26/04/2026

PONT097

402217

7120075

85.2

104.65

260.0

-45

29/04/2026

PONT098

402198

7119871

86.0

119.9

270.0

-45

01/05/2026

R336

401607

7116611

100.0

70.7

270.0

-40

31/12/1987

R337

401018

7116639

100.0

120.3

270.0

-40

31/12/1987

R338

400749

7116652

100.0

125.8

90.0

-40

31/12/1987

R460

401490

7118569

93.0

60.2

90.0

-45

31/12/2001

R461

401505

7119008

93.0

62

90.0

-45

31/12/2001

R462

401505

7119008

93.0

80

90.0

-60

31/12/2001

R463

401358

7119015

89.0

60

90.0

-45

31/12/2001

R464

401560

7119006

94.0

89.3

270.0

-50

31/12/2001

R465

401558

7118966

94.0

98.1

270.0

-55

31/12/2001

R466

401558

7118966

94.0

81

90.0

-45

31/12/2001

SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gemdale-gold-reports-more-wide-intersections-at-its-pontio-gold-project-finland-i-1220614

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.