Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Reports More Wide Intersections at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland, including 60.85m at 0.80 g/t Au and 47.16m at 0.82g/t

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Phase 1 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western Finland. This release reports on the results of the final 5 holes of the 5,009m, 28 diamond drill hole Phase 1 programme from both the northern (N1) and southern (S1) Sectors of the M2 Trend at Pontio. Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program at Pontio is ongoing.
Highlights
- Intersections from the S1 Sector continue to show wide zones of near surface, bulk tonnage style gold mineralisation, with higher-grade intervals (downhole) as follows:
- HOLE PONT096:
- 60.85m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 104.17m
- Including 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au from 143.09m plus
- 36.05m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 23.10m plus
- 27.50m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 179.11m
- 60.85m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 104.17m
- HOLE PONT095:
- 6.94m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 199.20m plus
- 84.72m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 81.41m plus
- 19.89m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 43.14m
- HOLE PONT094:
- 52.69m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 201.53m plus
- 3.13m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 160.20m
- HOLE PONT096:
- Intersections from the N1 Sector confirm continuity of the NNE trend of mineralisation
- HOLE PONT098:
- 47.16m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 4.50m
- Including 13.84m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 37.14m
- 47.16m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 4.50m
- HOLE PONT097:
- 18.92m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 7.30m plus
- 1.01m @ 1.93 g/t Au from 68.14m
- HOLE PONT098:
- The deposit remains completely open at depth with an average drill depth of less than 100m to date along most of the 4km of mineralised strike extent.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are extremely encouraged by the results of our Phase 1 drilling programme, which have delivered exactly what we set out to achieve - confirming the significant extent and continuity of the mineralisation, with a large number of wide intersections in various Sectors of the ~4km long M2 Trend demonstrating the potential scale of the system. Most importantly, the results from the S1 Sector have surpassed our expectations, with both grades and widths materially exceeding what we had anticipated. This is a highly encouraging development and further strengthens our belief that we are delineating a substantial and potentially very significant gold system."
"We have now moved rapidly into Phase 2 drilling, with five holes already completed as we tighten the drill spacing, for the moment confined to the shallow part of the system, to 50 metres ahead of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for early 2027. At the same time, our Qualified Person has completed their site visit and metallurgical testwork is progressing, with results expected later in Q4 to support the resource studies.
"The combination of strong drilling results, expanding our understanding of the mineralised system and the rapid progress of our resource definition programme puts the Company in an exciting position. We are building momentum across the project and remain highly confident in its potential. The months ahead will be transformational as we continue to define the scale and quality of this gold discovery and work towards our maiden resource."
Details of the Drilling
The drill results being reported in this press release consist of three further infill holes from the S1 Sector in the south of the M2 Trend, and two holes along the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector in the north of the M2 Trend (Figure 1), Mineralisation has now been intersected over a strike length of at least 4km at the M2 Trend. The hosts to mineralisation in the S1 and S2 Sectors are predominantly dioritic porphyries, as opposed to the northern areas of the M2 Trend where the host rocks are predominantly older equigranular diorite dykes. Both the diorites and the dioritic porphyries are mineralised.
Mineralisation in the Southern Sectors of the M2 Trend
PONT094, PONT095 and PONT096 were all drilled into the S1 Sector mineralisation. PONT094 was drilled westwards below two earlier holes (PONT021 and PONT022) that both intersected mineralised porphyry, but due to their short lengths had failed to delineate the western margin of the porphyry body on this profile. This profile is the next drilled profile north of PONT093 (110m @1.18 g/t Au) approximately 130 metres to the south. Cumulative intervals now show the porphyry body is at least 100 metres true thickness on this profile.
PONT095 is one of the northernmost holes in the S1 Sector, and was drilled eastwards, infilling a gap in the profiles of approximately 230 metres. The drilling intersected several zones of mineralisation, which cumulatively indicate the that the mineralised porphyry is still of considerable thickness. With only one hole on the profile it is not yet possible to confirm the dip of the body, but the true thickness of the body is at least 100 metres thick and may be up to 140 metres.
PONT096 was drilled eastwards, as a scissor hole to PONT086 (in a profile 70 metres north of PONT094). Mineralisation was particularly strong in the lower part of the hole, with a higher garde intersection of 20.98m @ 1.56 g/t Au. True thickness of the porphyry in this section is about 140 metres.
The S1 Sector now has a total 19 drillholes along approximately 100m spaced profiles, with most profiles having 2 - 4 drillholes. The significant intersections from the southern Sectors are shown in Table 1.
|Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
|PONT094*
117.61
140.22
22.61
0.47
|Including
139.66
140.22
0.56
4.00
|PONT094*
160.20
163.33
3.13
1.82
|PONT094*
187.10
190.13
3.03
1.12
|PONT094*
201.53
254.22
52.69
0.62
|Including
201.53
202.54
1.01
3.36
|and including
245.13
246.11
0.98
2.14
|PONT095*
43.14
63.03
19.89
0.52
|PONT095*
81.41
166.13
84.72
0.52
|Including
119.12
120.14
1.02
4.81
|and including
165.21
166.13
0.92
2.51
|PONT095*
188.24
189.16
0.92
3.58
|PONT095*
199.20
206.14
6.94
2.25
|Including
201.93
206.14
4.21
3.41
|PONT096*
23.10
59.15
36.05
0.53
|Including
25.14
26.12
0.98
3.92
|PONT096*
104.17
165.02
60.85
0.80
|Including
143.09
164.07
20.98
1.56
|PONT096*
179.11
206.61
27.50
0.55
|Including
181.17
182.09
0.92
7.15
|BELANP024
17.37
98.26
80.89
0.48
|Including
23.40
24.37
0.97
3.53
|and including
66.61
67.95
1.34
2.35
|PONT021
10.12
38.10
27.98
0.65
|Including
36.93
38.10
1.17
2.08
|PONT022
42.40
83.25
40.85
0.68
|Including
77.81
82.11
4.30
2.83
|PONT023
5.60
39.65
34.05
0.50
|PONT023
53.68
73.00
19.32
0.64
|Including
70.76
71.83
1.07
3.63
|PONT057
5.40
19.30
13.90
0.87
|Including
7.52
9.70
2.18
2.79
|PONT057
25.61
71.28
45.67
1.40
|Including
39.60
57.53
17.93
2.83
|PONT057
76.19
111.93
35.74
0.49
|Including
93.38
94.36
0.98
2.34
|PONT059
44.52
97.91
53.39
0.70
|Including
47.68
52.03
4.35
1.22
|and including
63.42
65.69
2.27
3.32
|and including
96.95
97.91
0.96
2.11
|PONT067
7.50
31.16
23.66
0.95
|Including
8.30
25.21
16.91
1.17
|PONT085
27.49
79.44
51.95
0.55
|Including
50.02
54.06
4.04
1.53
|PONT085
85.32
120.40
35.08
0.59
|Including
90.58
99.94
9.36
1.18
|PONT085
183.29
194.58
11.29
0.48
|PONT086
19.43
20.63
1.20
4.77
|PONT086
45.19
58.69
13.50
0.57
|PONT086
89.55
110.94
21.39
0.47
|Including
107.46
108.53
1.07
2.17
|PONT086
120.31
165.62
45.31
0.56
|Including
131.95
132.94
0.99
2.07
|and including
142.01
145.15
3.14
1.83
|PONT086
173.91
225.32
51.41
0.41
|Including
221.16
222.18
1.02
3.91
|PONT087
24.70
73.59
48.89
0.68
|Including
70.21
72.40
2.19
2.81
|PONT089
29.61
35.71
6.10
0.82
|Including
29.61
30.62
1.01
2.42
|PONT091
86.43
101.16
14.73
0.86
|Including
92.41
94.38
1.97
3.61
|PONT092
48.80
75.89
27.09
0.72
|Including
57.10
63.16
6.06
1.30
|and including
74.20
75.89
1.69
2.80
|PONT092
92.07
101.22
9.15
1.46
|Including
97.11
101.22
4.11
2.52
|PONT093
52.13
53.13
1.00
1.54
|PONT093
81.94
91.04
9.10
0.93
|Including
89.13
90.06
0.93
3.35
|PONT093
99.08
209.08
110.00
1.18
|Including
137.90
143.09
5.19
14.01
Table 1 Significant drill intersections from the southern Sectors of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Mineralisation in the Northern Sectors of the M2 Trend
PONT097 and PONT098 were the final two holes in the Phase 1 drilling programme and focussed on extending the northern and southern strike extents of the N1 Sector based on a modelled NNE strike orientation of the mineralisation within the mineralised diorite. Both holes successfully encountered the mineralisation with this NNE strike. Both PONT097 (in the north) and PONT098 (in the south) were drilled westwards and both holes were collared in mineralised diorite, and so mineralisation may potentially be thicker and extend further eastwards on both of these profiles. PONT098, significantly extends the N1 zone mineralisation to the SW.
|Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
|PONT097*
7.30
26.22
18.92
0.52
|PONT097*
68.14
69.15
1.01
1.93
|PONT098*
4.50
51.66
47.16
0.82
|including
37.14
50.98
13.84
1.24
|BELANP011
17.24
45.84
28.60
0.94
|including
27.80
45.84
18.04
1.22
|BELANP012
6.76
81.05
74.29
0.86
|including
38.10
52.36
14.26
1.01
|and including
59.24
78.02
18.78
1.34
|BELANP013
17.95
82.11
64.16
1.06
|including
37.11
39.08
1.97
2.67
|and including
46.22
47.34
1.12
2.18
|and including
53.22
68.04
14.82
2.29
|and including
80.21
81.18
0.97
2.17
|BELANP014
25.30
43.15
17.85
0.71
|including
26.26
31.20
4.94
1.16
|BELANP014
54.12
78.18
24.06
1.44
|including
57.25
77.20
19.95
1.62
|BELANP015
5.50
50.70
45.20
1.04
|including
19.90
21.84
1.94
2.47
|and including
27.01
46.54
19.53
1.58
|BELANP017
59.73
112.86
53.13
0.85
|including
78.90
83.00
4.10
1.51
|and including
91.12
106.63
15.51
1.47
|BELANP018
49.40
67.81
18.41
0.64
|including
50.35
54.88
4.53
1.17
|PONT002
63.60
104.96
41.36
0.72
|including
96.47
103.58
7.11
1.67
|PONT034
59.08
71.30
12.22
0.50
|PONT034
139.28
140.24
0.96
3.32
|including
139.28
140.24
0.96
3.32
|PONT052
67.02
99.70
32.68
0.73
|including
78.21
91.14
12.93
1.32
|PONT055
100.00
123.46
23.46
0.60
|including
116.69
117.60
0.91
2.33
Table 2 Significant drill intersections from the N1 Sector of the M2 Trend. Intersection lengths are downhole lengths, Bulk intersections are reported at a cutoff grade of 0.3 g/t gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are estimated as 65-85% of downhole intersect length. Drillhole locations listed in Appendix. Holes not included in Table 1 intersected no significant gold mineralisation greater than the cutoff or a grade thickness greater than 5. Newly reported drillholes marked with an asterisk.
Discussion on Results
The S1 Sector has now largely been drilled on 100m profiles (Figure 4), and the drilling has been successful in extending and widening the mineralisation in the S1 Sector, as well as potentially raising the average grade of this part of the deposit, bringing it in line with bulk grades seen in the N1 and N2 Sectors of the M2 Trend (Figure 5). The S1 Sector has been considerably widened by this phase of drilling, with true thicknesses of mineralised porphyry now well into the 120 - 150m range.
All drilling in the southern Sectors, as with the N1 and N2 Sectors, remains relatively shallow. The deepest intersections are approximately 135m and 170m in the N1 and N2 respectively, with most holes intersecting less than 100m vertical depth. In the S1 Sector the deepest intersect is approximately 180m vertical depth, with most holes having intersect depths of less than 130m vertical. Given the general steep dipping nature of the host rocks, mineralisation remains open to depth.
About Pontio
The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining, gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend (Figure 1); mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several zones or Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The drill programme started in January 2026 and was completed in May 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Strauss is not independent of the Company. Dr Strauss has verified the data supporting this news release. Verification includes checking the reported assays in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. Additional verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports. Dr Strauss is responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Full exploration information has been disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pontio Project, Central Ostrobothnia, Finland" with an effective date of 30 September, 2025 and filed on SEDAR on 16 January 2026.
Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical inferred resource estimate of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold prepared by a prior operator, Rupert Resources Ltd., and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
|Year
|Cut-off Au g/t
|Classification
|Tonnes
|Au (g/t)
|Au oz
|2018
|1.5
|Inferred
|3,230,000
|2.7
|276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Toby Strauss, CGeol., EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Strauss, as President and CEO of the Company, is not independent of the Company.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
|Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
|Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
|Director and EVP Corporate Development
|Executive Chairman
|Cell: +1 203-940 2538
|Cell: +1 917-991 7701
|Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
|Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length_m
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Drill_Completed
|BELANP001
403262
7120134
84.9
89.3
268.7
-45
22/09/2011
|BELANP002
402932
7120148
83.4
44.35
95.8
-45
26/09/2011
|BELANP003
403014
7120160
85.9
102.65
273.8
-45
28/09/2011
|BELANP004
403292
7120338
82.1
76.75
275.1
-45
29/09/2011
|BELANP005
403245
7120353
82.0
79.9
279.1
-45
30/09/2011
|BELANP006
403311
7120528
81.3
80.55
277.7
-45
05/10/2011
|BELANP007
403011
7121003
81.0
77.35
272.9
-45
06/10/2011
|BELANP008
402187
7120992
82.0
98.6
92.6
-45
12/10/2011
|BELANP009
402184
7120992
81.9
83.22
273.1
-45
15/10/2011
|BELANP010
402255
7120702
82.9
90.05
277.0
-45
18/10/2011
|BELANP011
402191
7119943
85.1
85.85
267.8
-45
22/10/2011
|BELANP012
402226
7119940
85.5
119.45
271.3
-45
22/05/2012
|BELANP013
402231
7119992
86.9
90.65
271.2
-45
23/05/2012
|BELANP014
402223
7119894
85.7
83.25
273.0
-45
24/05/2012
|BELANP015
402221
7120038
85.3
89.15
269.2
-45
25/05/2012
|BELANP016
403032
7121002
80.7
76.45
267.0
-45
27/05/2012
|BELANP017
402264
7119935
86.2
139.9
271.5
-45
10/01/2013
|BELANP018
402249
7120040
85.5
128.2
272.2
-45
13/01/2013
|BELANP019
402159
7119941
84.1
98.2
270.6
-45
16/01/2013
|BELANP020
402225
7120179
86.9
122.1
271.0
-45
18/01/2013
|BELANP021
402242
7119781
86.9
119.15
263.6
-45
20/01/2013
|BELANP022
402254
7119627
93.0
89.45
270.2
-45
21/01/2013
|BELANP023
402220
7118484
97.9
55.55
273.2
-45
25/01/2013
|BELANP024
402523
7117845
99.0
104.4
268.2
-45
27/01/2013
|BELANP025
402327
7119529
89.2
42.9
273.4
-45
22/01/2013
|BELANP026
402291
7119631
90.4
101.45
268.3
-45
01/02/2013
|BELANP027
402201
7119832
85.6
70.25
269.4
-45
30/01/2013
|BELANP028
402193
7120231
83.2
95.45
269.2
-45
03/02/2013
|PONT001
402259
7120037
86.5
113.75
278.6
-70
25/07/2019
|PONT002
402243
7119892
87.8
190.7
272.0
-65
29/07/2019
|PONT003
402245
7119442
90.7
95.5
273.5
-45
31/07/2019
|PONT004
402295
7119442
90.1
77.42
281.9
-45
01/08/2019
|PONT005
402279
7119259
91.9
80.5
286.9
-45
06/08/2019
|PONT006
402326
7119267
90.6
83.4
285.4
-45
07/08/2019
|PONT007
402324
7119071
91.5
130
275.8
-45
13/08/2019
|PONT008
402271
7119072
92.2
80.5
265.0
-45
14/08/2019
|PONT009
402349
7118862
92.8
95
291.9
-45
15/08/2019
|PONT010
402401
7118871
91.9
89.5
260.6
-45
19/08/2019
|PONT011
402433
7118671
94.7
83.8
289.2
-45
20/08/2019
|PONT012
402478
7118669
93.5
82.2
269.9
-45
21/08/2019
|PONT013
402516
7118479
94.5
80.8
271.6
-45
22/08/2019
|PONT014
402466
7118482
97.1
77.9
270.3
-45
26/08/2019
|PONT015
402416
7118483
99.2
75
270.0
-45
27/08/2019
|PONT016
402324
7118480
100.7
152.3
270.4
-45
29/08/2019
|PONT017
402463
7118275
99.3
77.6
270.6
-45
02/09/2019
|PONT018
402535
7118272
99.9
110.9
277.0
-45
03/09/2019
|PONT019
402481
7118077
99.1
74
272.8
-45
04/09/2019
|PONT020
402536
7118081
98.4
92.7
261.6
-45
05/09/2019
|PONT021
402542
7117676
100.2
86.5
266.1
-45
10/09/2019
|PONT022
402593
7117678
99.9
89.6
266.7
-45
11/09/2019
|PONT023
402567
7117859
99.9
86.1
275.6
-45
12/09/2019
|PONT024
402352
7119269
89.8
170.9
270.4
-55
14/01/2020
|PONT025
402306
7119348
90.7
76.5
271.0
-45
15/01/2020
|PONT026
402200
7119351
90.5
179.3
90.2
-55
20/01/2020
|PONT027
402321
7119438
90.1
146.5
269.3
-55
22/01/2020
|PONT028
402217
7119549
91.1
80.5
89.2
-45
24/01/2020
|PONT029
402182
7119548
90.7
147.2
83.6
-55
29/01/2020
|PONT030
402179
7119647
92.5
149.8
95.5
-55
31/01/2020
|PONT031
402214
7119749
89.7
80.6
88.5
-45
01/02/2020
|PONT032
402180
7119744
89.9
146.5
90.1
-55
04/02/2020
|PONT033
402214
7119835
87.1
91.3
102.4
-45
05/02/2020
|PONT034
402080
7119944
85.3
223.1
100.5
-55
10/02/2020
|PONT035
402256
7118849
92.7
58.8
93.7
-45
28/04/2020
|PONT036
402220
7118850
92.0
55.7
90.3
-45
29/04/2020
|PONT037
402343
7119151
90.2
88.6
269.7
-45
04/05/2020
|PONT038
402305
7119550
91.3
162
271.2
-55
07/05/2020
|PONT039
402099
7120351
84.6
113.8
89.9
-45
12/05/2020
|PONT040
402107
7120450
83.6
121.3
90.0
-45
18/05/2020
|PONT041
401935
7120248
85.1
56.1
90.5
-45
19/05/2020
|PONT042
401843
7120144
86.1
50.3
89.9
-45
20/05/2020
|PONT043
401828
7120250
87.8
64.5
89.5
-45
21/05/2020
|PONT044
401910
7120450
85.1
64.5
89.8
-45
27/05/2020
|PONT045
401807
7120446
84.1
53.1
90.0
-45
26/05/2020
|PONT046
401568
7120449
86.6
49.6
90.7
-45
28/05/2020
|PONT047
401388
7120448
88.6
68.1
89.6
-45
02/06/2020
|PONT048
401415
7120251
87.0
58.8
90.1
-45
09/06/2020
|PONT049
401261
7120448
90.1
87.9
91.4
-45
03/06/2020
|PONT050
401206
7120250
91.8
61.6
90.1
-45
04/06/2020
|PONT051
401236
7120144
92.8
57.4
270.1
-45
08/06/2020
|PONT052
402258
7119991
87.7
158
270.2
-55
18/06/2020
|PONT053
402350
7119351
89.5
172.76
271.4
-45
09/04/2021
|PONT054
402204
7119253
92.9
223.64
91.7
-55
13/04/2021
|PONT055
402287
7119938
88.7
250.3
271.3
-50
19/04/2021
|PONT056
402667
7117452
101.4
68
270.3
-45
21/04/2021
|PONT057
402571
7117451
100.8
145.9
270.0
-45
23/04/2021
|PONT058
402623
7117449
101.8
146.7
269.8
-45
28/04/2021
|PONT059
402517
7117253
101.5
106.4
91.3
-45
30/04/2021
|PONT060
402479
7118851
91.6
145.7
273.9
-50
05/05/2021
|PONT061
402685
7117050
101.1
78.75
90.0
-45
19/10/2023
|PONT062
402585
7117050
101.5
92.7
90.0
-45
24/10/2023
|PONT063
402415
7116858
104.1
60.9
90.0
-45
27/10/2023
|PONT064
402385
7116858
103.6
49.9
90.0
-45
30/10/2023
|PONT065
402550
7116160
107.2
87.88
90.0
-45
02/11/2023
|PONT066
402765
7116450
103.8
73.9
90.0
-45
06/11/2023
|PONT067
402845
7116450
103.4
75.7
90.0
-45
08/11/2023
|PONT068
402820
7115850
107.4
75.64
90.0
-45
11/11/2023
|PONT069
402170
7118950
93.3
79.23
90.0
-45
15/11/2023
|PONT070
401880
7120650
84.7
107.7
270.0
-45
22/11/2023
|PONT071
402222
7120101
85.1
103.8
270.0
-45
30/01/2026
|PONT072
402199
7120100
85.0
86
270.0
-45
01/02/2026
|PONT073
402277
7119705
89.8
203.2
270.0
-45
06/02/2026
|PONT074
402275
7119599
92.3
203.3
270.0
-45
10/02/2026
|PONT075
402124
7119595
90.5
200.4
90.0
-45
14/02/2026
|PONT076
402297
7119495
90.7
101.7
270.0
-45
16/02/2026
|PONT077
402298
7119495
90.5
152.8
270.0
-60
19/02/2026
|PONT078
402438
7119481
88.9
86.5
270.0
-45
22/02/2026
|PONT079
402309
7119398
90.1
225.15
270.0
-45
25/02/2026
|PONT080
402330
7119392
89.7
89.8
270.0
-55
27/02/2026
|PONT080B
402326
7119392
89.8
299.8
270.0
-55
05/03/2026
|PONT081
402330
7119300
90.4
203.7
270.0
-45
08/03/2026
|PONT082
402348
7119300
89.8
251.9
270.0
-60
12/03/2026
|PONT083
402443
7119297
89.3
77
270.0
-45
17/03/2026
|PONT084
402351
7119249
89.9
164.06
270.0
-45
16/03/2026
|PONT085
402445
7117850
100.8
206.6
90.0
-45
20/03/2026
|PONT086
402579
7117749
99.9
254.6
270.0
-45
24/03/2026
|PONT087
402458
7117551
102.4
200.7
90.0
-45
27/03/2026
|PONT088
402488
7117350
101.8
164.8
270.0
-45
30/03/2026
|PONT089
402811
7116452
103.7
110.7
90.0
-55
01/04/2026
|PONT090
402751
7116648
103.2
152.7
90.0
-45
08/04/2026
|PONT091
402668
7116647
104.4
149.8
90.0
-45
10/04/2026
|PONT092
402598
7117355
100.6
140.8
270.0
-45
12/04/2026
|PONT093
402567
7117554
100.2
227.32
270.0
-45
15/04/2026
|PONT094
402641
7117676
99.8
281.7
270.0
-45
19/04/2026
|PONT095
402445
7117950
99.7
224.8
90.0
-45
23/04/2026
|PONT096
402413
7117753
101.1
221.7
90.0
-45
26/04/2026
|PONT097
402217
7120075
85.2
104.65
260.0
-45
29/04/2026
|PONT098
402198
7119871
86.0
119.9
270.0
-45
01/05/2026
|R336
401607
7116611
100.0
70.7
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
|R337
401018
7116639
100.0
120.3
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
|R338
400749
7116652
100.0
125.8
90.0
-40
31/12/1987
|R460
401490
7118569
93.0
60.2
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
|R461
401505
7119008
93.0
62
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
|R462
401505
7119008
93.0
80
90.0
-60
31/12/2001
|R463
401358
7119015
89.0
60
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
|R464
401560
7119006
94.0
89.3
270.0
-50
31/12/2001
|R465
401558
7118966
94.0
98.1
270.0
-55
31/12/2001
|R466
401558
7118966
94.0
81
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gemdale-gold-reports-more-wide-intersections-at-its-pontio-gold-project-finland-i-1220614