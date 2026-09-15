Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 13:00
48,860 Euro
+0,91 % +0,440
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,13049,80014:33
48,13049,60014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The): ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Execution of Key Capital Allocation Initiatives

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced the successful execution of key elements of its capital allocation strategy and reaffirmed confidence in achieving its Fiscal 2026 guidance.

The recent actions demonstrate continued execution of the Company's disciplined capital allocation strategy. Among the completed actions:

  • Senior Notes Redemption: The Company redeemed all $250 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2026. This redemption, completed on September 11, 2026, was funded through a combination of available revolver debt and planned fiscal year 2026 excess free cash flow.
  • Accounts Receivable Facility Renewal: The Company renewed its $750 million accounts receivable facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., extending its maturity to August 31, 2027, providing consistent access to efficient liquidity.
  • Share Repurchases: The Company executed share repurchases totaling $25 million during the month of August, marking the start of the $500 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. The timing and scale of future repurchases remain secondary to the Company's commitment to ongoing debt reduction and will be subject to market conditions and other factors determined by management.

"We continue to accomplish what we set out to do," said Nate Baxter, president and chief executive officer. "Our focus remains on operational excellence and executing our SMG 2.0 multi-year strategy to drive sustainable and consistent growth. These actions reflect our commitments to disciplined capital allocation, maintaining financial flexibility and further enhancing our capital structure."

Mark Scheiwer, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, added, "Strengthening our balance sheet is a top priority, and we are pleased with the progress we have made in deleveraging. By optimizing our liquidity through our accounts receivable facility and deploying free cash flow to address our debt obligations, we are further strengthening our financial position to fund growth and return value to shareholders.

"The start of the share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the strength of our SMG 2.0 initiatives, our consistent annual free cash flow generation and the long-term value of our Company and our capital allocation strategy. Future share repurchases will be undertaken in alignment with our commitment to debt reduction and other financial priorities outlined in our mid-term growth algorithm for fiscal years 2027 through 2029."

The Company will close its fiscal year on September 30, 2026, and announce full-year financial results on November 4, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook
In connection with today's announcement, the Company has reaffirmed its previously provided Fiscal 2026 guidance, which includes:

  • U.S. Consumer net sales low single-digit growth
  • Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of at least 32%
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.45
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA mid single-digit growth
  • Free cash flow of $275 million, driving leverage ratio down to the high 3s

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho and Tomcat brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.