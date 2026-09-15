OTC Markets: Challenger Gold Limited Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL; OTCQX: CLLEF), a gold and copper exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Challenger Gold Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Challenger Gold Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CLLEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our graduation to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone and reflects Challenger Gold's commitment to expanding its presence in North American capital markets. We believe the OTCQX quotation will enhance our visibility with U.S. investors, broaden market participation, and contribute to increased liquidity in our shares. This is also an important step in our strategy to access additional trading platforms and a wider pool of institutional investors as we advance the Hualilán Gold Project toward commercial production," said Yohann Bouchard, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Challenger Gold Limited.

Trading in Asia Pacific securities on the OTC Markets reached U.S. $19.49B in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 34.1% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded U.S. $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Australia ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Challenger Gold Limited

Challenger Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Hualilan Gold project that comprise 15 mining leases and an exploration license application covering an area of 26 square kilometers located in San Juan, Argentina.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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