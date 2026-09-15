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WKN: A1H4MJ | ISIN: AU000000CEL8 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGER GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGER GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
59 Leser
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OTC Markets: Challenger Gold Limited Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL; OTCQX: CLLEF), a gold and copper exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Challenger Gold Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Challenger Gold Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CLLEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Our graduation to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone and reflects Challenger Gold's commitment to expanding its presence in North American capital markets. We believe the OTCQX quotation will enhance our visibility with U.S. investors, broaden market participation, and contribute to increased liquidity in our shares. This is also an important step in our strategy to access additional trading platforms and a wider pool of institutional investors as we advance the Hualilán Gold Project toward commercial production," said Yohann Bouchard, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Challenger Gold Limited.

Trading in Asia Pacific securities on the OTC Markets reached U.S. $19.49B in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 34.1% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded U.S. $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Australia ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Challenger Gold Limited
Challenger Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Hualilan Gold project that comprise 15 mining leases and an exploration license application covering an area of 26 square kilometers located in San Juan, Argentina.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.