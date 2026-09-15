Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.: Bread Financial and Signet Jewelers Renew Longstanding Credit Card Program Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced a long-term renewal of its relationship with Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG).

The renewed agreement builds on the longstanding relationship between the two companies and supports the continued evolution of credit programs across Signet's portfolio of brands. Under the long-term renewal agreement, Bread Financial and Signet will be focused on continued technology enhancements, robust analytics to enable data-driven marketing, customer experiences and credit capabilities to support Signet's evolving business and customer needs.

"Bread Financial's longstanding relationship with Signet is grounded in trust, collaboration and a shared focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Dennis McCarthy, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Bread Financial. "Jewelry purchases mark some of life's most meaningful moments, and we're committed to supporting customers through those occasions with a credit experience that's as seamless as it is significant. We will continue to support Signet with capabilities that evolve alongside its business, customer expectations and its portfolio of brands in this next phase of partnering together."

Bread Financial currently supports most of Signet's U.S. portfolio of brands through a range of credit solutions. The renewed agreement will add credit capabilities this fall for Blue Nile, a leading online retailer of fine jewelry and diamonds, further strengthening the companies' shared commitment to serving customers across Signet's portfolio.

"Our relationship with Bread Financial has been built on a strong foundation and this renewal reflects confidence in our ability to deliver a better experience for our customers," said Joan Hilson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Signet Jewelers. "Together, we're helping customers access flexible financing options that make celebrating life's most special moments more attainable. As we continue to execute our Grow Brand Love strategy, we're excited to deepen our partnership with Bread Financial, including the upcoming addition of Blue Nile ahead of this holiday season."

About Bread Financial-

Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, technology, electronics, jewelry, home and specialty apparel through our co-brand and private label credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers. Additionally, we offer Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and saving products that empower our customers and their passions for a better life.

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Signet Jewelers

As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates approximately 2,500 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, Peoples Jewelers, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.