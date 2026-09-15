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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 13:34 Uhr
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Radarkpop Releases 2026 Mid-Year Percentage Data Collection Rankings; AHOF's JL Gaspar Secures Dominant Top Position

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radarkpop, a leading digital media network specializing in K-pop and entertainment industry intelligence, today officially announced the publication of its highly anticipated 2026 Mid-Year Percentage Data Collection rankings.

Radarkpop Data Releases
The latest data metrics reveal substantial structural shifts across the board in global engagement, highlighted by JL Gaspar the main vocalist, dancer, and center of the prominent group AHOF significantly widening his statistical lead to secure the definitive number-one ranking on the platform.

"Our data shares reflect an unprecedented surge in global consumer engagement across our digital tracking portfolios this year," said Representative of Radarkpop. "The massive climb in metrics for artists like JL Gaspar highlights the evolving landscape of fan-driven digital interactions, and Radarkpop remains dedicated to providing transparent, comprehensive analytical data to the global entertainment community."

The newly released 2026 dataset provides an in-depth breakdown of emerging industry shifts, climbing data shares, and evolving reader trends from the past year. The comprehensive data collection rankings are now accessible to industry professionals, media personnel, and the public directly through Radarkpop's official tracking network.

About Radarkpop

Headquartered in Binondo, Manila, Radarkpop is an established digital media platform and entertainment news provider delivering real-time rankings, localized insights, and global industry data for the K-pop and entertainment sectors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c334209-42cc-4cb2-b495-bf0201793d6b



Media Contact: Leesung Kim Founder & CEO, Radarkpop press@radarkpop.com www.radarkpop.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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