European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices rose 2.2% in August, according to the Euro Composite Index from Swiss consultancy Pexapark. The United Kingdom recorded the largest monthly increase, at 4.9%, followed by Germany and the Netherlands, both at 2.8%, and Italy, at 1.6%. Prices remained virtually unchanged on the Iberian Peninsula. France posted a marginal increase of 0.2%, while prices in the Nordic markets fell 1.2%. The increase in the United Kingdom was largely driven by revised PPA benchmark values following an update to Pexapark's market price risk assessment. The consultancy said ...

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