Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Announces Inclusion into the Benchmark Index Tracked by the GDXJ ETF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce its addition to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index ("MVGDXJ") tracked by the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ"). The GDXJ is a widely followed exchange traded fund that provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of highly liquid small-capitalization companies involved primarily in the mining of gold and/or silver. The GDXJ seeks to replicate the performance of the MVGDXJ index as closely as possible, before fees and expenses.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to see the market recognize and reward our success in bringing La Parrilla back into operation. The inclusion into the MVGDXJ index represents another significant milestone for Silver Storm and positions the Company to be included into the widely held GDXJ fund. We believe that this inclusion will lead to better trading liquidity for our stock and improve Silver Storm's visibility among institutional and retail investors. We look forward to creating value for a wider shareholder base, as we aim to ramp up operations at La Parrilla to steady state by 1Q 2027."

The addition of Silver Storm to the MVGDXJ index was announced on September 11, 2026 following the semi-annual review of the index for constituent selection. The inclusion of Silver Storm into the index will be effective at the close of trading on September 18, 2026.

About the MVGDXJ Index

The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index tracks the performance of the most liquid small-cap companies in the global gold and silver mining industries. This is a modified market cap-weighted index, and only includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from gold or silver mining, or at least 50% of their mining mineral resources are from gold or silver1.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the effect of the addition of the Company to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index on the trading liquidity of the Company's common shares and on the visibility of the Company among institutional and retail investors, the possibility of the Company's inclusion into the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, and the expected timelines for reaching steady state operations at La Parrilla.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-announces-inclusion-into-the-benchmark-index-tracked-by-the-gdxj-etf-1221023