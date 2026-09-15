Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has reached an agreement with two of the directors of the Company's Asia Synergy Financial Capital (ASFC) subsidiary to sell them the Company's 51% ownership stake in ASFC for the amount of CAD $10.2M.

As disclosed in the Company's MD&A and financial statements, Tenet owns 51% of ASFC's shares through nominee shareholder agreements. The two directors of ASFC, along with a company they control, are technically the registered holders of Tenet's ASFC shares, but the nominee shareholder agreements between Tenet and the nominee shareholders stipulate that they hold the shares on behalf of Tenet and that Tenet is entitled to all the benefits associated with the shares. This ownership structure, which was implemented at the creation of ASFC on the advice of the Company's Chinese counsel, was meant to simplify the eventual sale of Tenet's ownership in ASFC to a Chinese entity or to Chinese nationals, which has now materialized with today's announced transaction.

According to the terms of the agreement between the parties, the ASFC directors have up to six months from the date of the signing of the agreement to complete the total payment amount of CAD $10.2M due to the Company, failing which ownership of the shares will revert back to the Company.

The sale of ASFC is consistent with Tenet's previously announced plans to focus and limit its Chinese operations on gathering SME data and facilitating supply-chain related transactions through the Company's Cubeler Business Hub and GoldRiver platforms. In addition to divesting the Company's interests in the Chinese commercial lending space, the sale of ASFC should make a significant contribution to the Company's cash position and give it more operating flexibility in both China and North America.

No commission or finder's fee was paid in relation to the transaction. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the transaction to expand its ability to gather SME data in China, other parts of Asia and North America to bolster its upcoming economic intelligence offerings; to continue to expand its supply-chain related services; and for general working capital purposes.

New Tenet and Tenoris3 Websites

The Company also announced the launch of its new corporate website at www.tenetfintech.com to better reflect the Company's positioning as a data aggregator and the role that data plays in helping facilitate all the Company's offerings, including its supply-chain service offerings. The new Tenet corporate website also links to the Company's new Tenoris3 website at www.tenoris3.com, which now better explains the vision behind the Company's data derived product offerings. The Company invites its shareholders to visit its new websites to gain a better understanding of the Company's business model and the vision driving its operations.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

X: @Tenet_Fintech

Facebook: @Tenet

LinkedIn: Tenet

YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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