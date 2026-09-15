Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has staked 20 additional mineral claims (Figure 1) surrounding its 100 percent owned Otherside Uranium Property (the "Property") in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

The expansion follows encouraging results from the three survey lines completed as part of Appia's Q1 2026 SPARTAN Magnetotelluric ('MT') survey, which identified several geophysical and structural anomalies interpreted to represent a potential ingress/egress-style setting favourable for uranium deposition. This geological setting displays conceptual similarities to the structural controls associated with the high-grade McArthur River uranium deposit in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin (Figure 3). This new expansion increases the total Property size to 26 claims totaling 20,443.95 hectares.

The newly staked claims were selected to expand Appia's land position around prospective areas identified through the MT survey and the Company's expanded interpretation of the geophysical datasets that may lead to new potential zones for uranium mineralization.

The strategic expansion was completed for the following reasons:

to provide additional ground northwest and southeast of the property, allowing the Company to extend future geophysical coverage and further evaluate Lines 1, 2, and 3 (Figures 2 through 4), in both directions; and to secure several magnetic gradient and intensity changes east and southeast of the original Property that may represent additional prospective geological and/or structural features warranting follow-up exploration (Figure 5).

Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia, commented:

"The positive MT results strengthen our confidence in the exploration potential at Otherside and highlight the importance of securing additional ground surrounding the Property. By expanding northwest, east, and southeast of the Property to cover several anomalies warranting follow-up exploration, Appia has strengthened its position to evaluate the broader uranium potential identified through its recent work."

The additional claims provide Appia with greater flexibility to refine its regional geological interpretations, and to advance follow-up exploration for the planned ground MT and Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") surveys. The data from these surveys are planned to be integrated into a multidisciplinary 3D geomodelling and used to refine target selection for Appia's planned 2027 drill campaign.

For the location of Appia's Otherside Uranium Property and its regional position relative to other major uranium deposits including UEC/Orano's Shea Creek, NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit at Rook I, and Paladin Energy's Triple R deposit, please refer to Figure 6.

Table 1 - Otherside Uranium Property Disposition Summary

Disposition Number Claim Status Acquisition Date Area (ha) MC00015670 Existing 11/12/2021 3560.333 MC00015671 Existing 11/12/2021 2165.528 MC00015672 Existing 11/12/2021 2710.31 MC00019821 Existing 10/22/2024 498.176 MC00022066 Existing 1/10/2025 761.301 MC00022079 Existing 1/20/2025 746.228 MC00023757 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 146.839 MC00023758 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 184.962 MC00023759 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 447.652 MC00023760 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 361.684 MC00023761 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 282.864 MC00023762 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 263.327 MC00023763 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 530.935 MC00023764 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 396.320 MC00023765 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 698.917 MC00023766 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 398.207 MC00023767 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 263.128 MC00023768 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 398.191 MC00023769 Newly Staked 6/22/2026 331.227 MC00024089 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 394.048 MC00024090 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 1,421.205 MC00024091 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 571.971 MC00024092 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 655.765 MC00024093 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 910.487 MC00024094 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 766.347 MC00024095 Newly Staked 8/27/2026 577.995



Figure 1 - Existing (black) and Newly Staked Claims (red) - Appia's Otherside Uranium Property

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Figure 2 - SPARTAN MT Survey Line 1 Results

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/314389_47fe59f5c4811b52_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Comparison of McArthur River's egress type uranium deposit v.s. Appia's MT survey Line 2 results displaying potentially similar geophysical and structural signatures. A) Appia's MT Survey Results, B) Resistivity model from the McArthur River AMT data (Tuncer et al., 2006), C) Typical egress-type deposit models in the Athabasca Basin (Jefferson et al., 2007). Note: These comparisons are conceptual exploration models based on geophysical interpretations; comparable uranium mineralization has yet to be discovered at Otherside.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/314389_47fe59f5c4811b52_003full.jpg





Figure 4 - SPARTAN MT Survey Line 3 Results

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/314389_47fe59f5c4811b52_005full.jpg





Figure 5 - Expanded Otherside Uranium Property showing MT survey lines and preliminary exploration targets over the Saskatchewan GeoAtlas aeromagnetic vertical derivative grid.

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Figure 6 - Regional Athabasca Basin Bouguer gravity map showing Appia's Otherside Uranium Property and selected major uranium deposits in relation to broad regional gravity features. GeoAtlas Bouguer Gravity Map.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/314389_47fe59f5c4811b52_007full.jpg

References

Government of Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Bouguer Gravity Map. Saskatchewan GeoAtlas, Government of Saskatchewan, accessed 24 June 2026. GeoAtlas, gisappl.saskatchewan.ca/Html5Ext/index.html?viewer=GeoAtlas.

Jefferson, C. W., D. J. Thomas, S. S. Gandhi, P. Ramaekers, G. Delaney, D. Brisbin, C. Cutts, P. Portella and R. A. Olson, 2007. Unconformity associated uranium deposits, in Jefferson, C.W., and Delaney, G., eds., EXTECH IV: Geology and Uranium EXploration TECHnology of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Alberta: Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 588 (also Saskatchewan Geological Society, Special Publication 18; Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication 4).

Tuncer, V., M. J. Unsworth, W. Siripunvaraporn and J. A. Craven, 2006. Exploration for unconformity type uranium deposits with audio magnetotelluric data: A case study from the McArthur River Mine, Saskatchewan (Canada), Geophysics, 71 (6), B201 - B209.

About the Otherside Property

The Otherside Property is strategically located within the prolific, uranium-bearing Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This area is renowned for its significant uranium deposits and conditions that have historically led to major high-grade uranium discoveries.

The Otherside Property displays certain interpreted geophysical and structural characteristics comparable in concept to exploration vectors associated with high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium systems, including McArthur River. Such signatures include long structural corridors hosting multiple conductors with associated magnetic gradients and gravity low areas.

Otherside's property area is 20,443.95 hectares and is 100% owned by Appia.

Qualified Person

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds exploration rights covering 102,450.74 hectares (253,161.29 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 14,483 hectares (35,788 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 211.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

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