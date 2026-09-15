HONG KONG AT HEART: Little Bao Arrives at Regent Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Regent Hong Kong welcomes May Chow, Chef and Founder of Little Bao, for a month-long residency at The Lobby Lounge from 2 to 31 October 2026. It is an intimate celebration of the city we call home-told through bao, bubbles and the shimmer of Victoria Harbour.

Little Bao has long captured the energy, creativity and multicultural character of Hong Kong through May Chow's playful, contemporary reimagining of the humble bao. For this exclusive collaboration, she joins forces with Regent Hong Kong Executive Chef Calvin Choi to bring Little Bao's distinctive spirit to The Lobby Lounge-a menu of baos, considered sharing plates and a nostalgic ice-cream bao, accompanied by bespoke cocktails and Dom Pérignon White Luminous Vintage 2015.

A Pairing Beyond Expectations

Developed through extensive joint tastings by Chef May Chow, Chef Calvin Choi and the Dom Pérignon team, the menu balances culinary precision with the generous, convivial pleasure at the heart of both bao and Champagne. The result is joyful and genuinely luxurious-deeply rooted in Hong Kong, yet open to the world.

The menu reinterprets some of the city's most recognisable flavours through May Chow's playful, cross-cultural lens. From Chiu Chow noodle-shop comforts and dai pai dong seafood classics to cha chaan teng staples, dim sum nostalgia and street-side sweets, each dish captures the spirit of Hong Kong while introducing unexpected textures, ingredients and contrasts.

Highlights include the Chiu Chow Seaweed Poppers, a crisp, bite-sized tribute to hand-pounded cuttlefish balls, and the "Beef Noodle" Fries, which transform the wok-fired aroma of gon chow ngau ho into a bold comfort snack. The Salt & Pepper Kuruma Prawn Bao captures the energy of the dai pai dong, while the Satay Beef Short Rib Bao recalls the warmth of cha chaan teng satay beef noodles. A plant-based "Char Siu" Bao offers a vegetarian homage to the classic dim sum bun, and the "Put Chai Ko" Ice Cream Bao closes the menu with a joyful, nostalgic finale.

Each element has been calibrated to complement the distinctive character of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015-a luminous expression of contrast that reveals tactile richness, precision and a long, harmonious finish.

At The Lobby Lounge, relaxed sophistication meets the panoramic sweep of Victoria Harbour.

Restaurant reservations can be made at https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/.

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