Omnissa positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Mobile Threat Management (MTM), vendors.

Omnissa, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Omnissa as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2026.

Sofia Ali, Associate Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Omnissa's mobile threat management offering stands out through the tight integration of Workspace ONE UEM with Mobile Threat Defense, enabling organizations to move beyond device management toward continuous mobile risk detection and automated remediation. By combining device, application, network, and phishing threat intelligence with contextual risk signals and policy-driven response, Omnissa helps security and IT teams enforce a more adaptive, Zero Trust-oriented security posture across mobile endpoints."

QKS Group defines Mobile Threat Management (MTM) platform is a security solution that continuously detects and blocks threats on mobile devices by monitoring device, apps, network/Wi-Fi, and web/link activity in real time, flags or blocks anything risky, and then helps the company enforce actions (like restricting access or marking the device non-compliant) by connecting with tools like UEM/MDM, identity/conditional access, and SIEM/SOAR, while also keeping clear evidence for investigation.

Omnissa approaches Mobile Threat Management through an integrated security model that combines mobile threat detection, endpoint management, risk analytics, and automated remediation within the broader Workspace ONE ecosystem. Through Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense, powered by Lookout, the company enables organizations to identify and respond to application, device, operating system, network, phishing, and other mobile-centric threats across iOS, Android, and ChromeOS environments. The offering integrates closely with Workspace ONE UEM and Intelligent Hub, allowing organizations to streamline deployment, continuously assess device risk, enforce security policies, and initiate remediation actions without introducing a separate management layer.

A key aspect of Omnissa's differentiation is the connection between mobile threat intelligence and its broader endpoint management, access, and automation capabilities. Real-time risk signals generated through Mobile Threat Defense can be aggregated through Omnissa Intelligence and used by Workspace ONE UEM and Omnissa Access to drive contextual security responses, including restricting access to sensitive resources, quarantining compromised devices, removing risky applications, or guiding users through remediation. Its integration with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR environments further helps extend mobile telemetry into enterprise security operations, enabling organizations to move beyond standalone mobile protection toward more contextual, risk-based, and automated mobile security governance.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Mobile devices have become essential to how people work, but they also create a growing security challenge for IT teams," said Hemant Sahani, vice president of product management at Omnissa. "With Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense, we've brought advanced threat protection directly into the platform our customers already use to manage their devices. That means they can identify risks and take action quickly, while keeping security simple for IT and largely invisible to employees. We're proud to be recognized by QKS Group for the work we're doing in this area."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Omnissa visit Here .

SPARK Matrix: Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2026

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world's dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company's AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations, and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

Media Contact:

David Rodriguez

Omnissa Corporate Communications

press@omnissa.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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