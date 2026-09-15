Eftsure Acquires Relish, Creating the Global Leader in Trusted Enterprise Payments from Onboarding to Payment

Combined company serves more than 4,000 corporate customers, protects US$288 billion in payments a year and actively monitors 11 million vendors across 190 countries and territories.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Eftsure today announced the acquisition of Relish, a U.S. leader in AI-powered vendor data validation, workflow automation and invoice processing serving the enterprise market. The combination brings trusted vendor data, invoice validation and independent payment verification into one global payment assurance platform.

The acquisition comes as businesses grapple with fragmented systems and ongoing cybercrime risks. As AI enables faster, more automated finance workflows, trusted data and connected controls become even more important.

Together, Eftsure and Relish provide an independent layer of trust that works across businesses' existing ERP, procurement, payroll and treasury systems.

From trusted vendor data to verified payments

Eftsure and Relish address different points in the same payment journey. Eftsure independently verifies the payee and bank details before a payment is released. Relish's Data Assure technology validates and enriches the vendor data behind those payments against live government and third-party sources, while its Invoice AI technology automates and validates invoice processing.

Together, these capabilities give enterprises a unified foundation, reducing reliance on disconnected onboarding, validation and payment controls.

Jon Soldan, chief executive officer of Eftsure, said:

"Bringing together the payment integrity leaders across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America creates something the market hasn't had before: a truly global payment assurance platform from onboarding to payment. We meet customers where they are, from SMB to enterprise, interfacing with our portal or one of our 35+ integrations. We remain independent and system-agnostic, committed to working across the ecosystem to give customers choice and flexibility.

"As finance becomes more autonomous, faster workflows aren't enough. Enterprises need trusted data and independent verification behind every payment. This combination brings those controls together at a global scale."

Ryan Walicki, chief executive officer of Relish, said:

"Relish was built to close the data and workflow gaps that expose enterprises to financial risk. Joining Eftsure connects that intelligence with independent payment verification, giving finance teams greater confidence from vendor onboarding and invoice processing through to the moment money moves."

The combined platform provides visibility from accounts payable and payroll to procurement and treasury. It integrates with more than 35 finance and enterprise platforms, including SAP, Coupa, Workday, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle NetSuite, and continues to work with partners to expand integrations across the finance ecosystem.

Scale built for evolving finance challenges

According to INTERPOL, global financial fraud losses reached an estimated US$442 billion in 2025, illustrating the scale of risk that businesses face.

Combined, Eftsure, Sis ID and Relish serve more than 4,000 corporate customers and employ more than 600 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Over the past year, Eftsure's global annual recurring revenue grew 45%.

The platform protects more than US$288 billion in payments a year, actively monitors 11 million vendors and provides coverage across 190 countries and territories. It can verify accounts covering approximately 85% of the world's banked population.

The acquisition expands Eftsure's global presence and follows its 2025 acquisition of France-based payment control company Sis ID, as well as its August 2026 launch in Singapore.

Finance leaders can request a demonstration at eftsure.com/demo.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Gareth Beddoes

Seven Communications

gareth.beddoes@sevencommunications.com.au

About Eftsure

Eftsure is the payment assurance layer for enterprise finance. Its payment infrastructure continuously verifies every payment before money moves, confirming the right details across every place money leaves the business. Safeguarding hundreds of billions of dollars in business payments each year, Eftsure gives finance teams continuous confidence in every payment while helping protect working capital, margin, and business trust. Learn more at eftsure.com.

About Relish

Every year, enterprises lose millions to supplier fraud, duplicate payments, and misdirected ACH transfers, risks that hide in the gaps between procurement, payment, and payroll systems. Relish closes those gaps. Its AI-driven workflow automation and data validation platform catches bad supplier and worker data, invalid bank details, and fraudulent invoices. Relish integrates natively with SAP, Workday, ServiceNow, and Coupa. As a NACHA Preferred Partner and HIPAA-compliant solution provider, Relish is trusted by leading organizations across the healthcare, financial services, energy, technology, and SLED sectors. Learn more at relishiq.com.

SOURCE: Eftsure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eftsure-acquires-relish-creating-the-global-leader-in-trusted-ent-1217085