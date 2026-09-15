Papertools Marks First Year and Brings Paper-Ai to Its Free Plan

The Broome-built small-business accounting platform has evolved from free, no-login browser tools into a connected workspace with invoicing, proper double-entry bookkeeping and page-aware AI assistance.

BROOME, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Papertools has marked one year since the launch of its original free browser tools and announced that Paper-Ai, its in-workspace AI assistant, is now available through Papertools Essential, the company's free-forever plan.

Papertools has evolved from free browser tools into a connected bookkeeping and invoicing platform for small businesses.

PaperTools.io launched on September 10, 2025, as a collection of no-login tools for creating invoices, estimates, receipts, purchase orders and sales orders. Business owners could prepare and download professional documents without creating an account, entering a credit card or starting a trial.

Because the original tools required no login, Papertools does not have verified account or download totals from that first edition. What it did receive was direct, unsolicited feedback from people asking for saved customer and item details, repeat-document workflows, clearer currency settings and a way to keep their work connected. That feedback helped define what came next.

"When we launched PaperTools.io, the goal was to remove friction from a necessary task," Papertools founder Adis Smajtic said. "The feedback was clear: people valued that simplicity, but they also needed each document to stay connected to the customer, payment and books behind it."

The current Papertools platform connects estimates, invoices, customer payments, supplier bills, expenses, bank and cash matching, payroll, projects, contracts and financial reports in one workspace. Everyday business activity is recorded in a real double-entry ledger beneath an owner-facing workflow designed to use plain language.

Quick Journal turns familiar business events into balanced entries through guided questions. Bank and cash matching places imported activity beside the records it may belong to. Reports include profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, aging, trial balance and general ledger, supported by accountant-ready CSV exports.

Paper-Ai works beside the page already open. It can help draft or update invoices, answer questions about amounts owed, profit and cash flow, and guide users toward the right report. It does not save changes by itself, figures are computed from workspace records rather than guessed, and the workspace owner remains in control. Separate assisted-reading tools can turn PDF bank statements and images of receipts or supplier documents into drafts for review. More information is available in the Paper-Ai launch announcement.

Papertools Essential is free forever, with no credit card required and no trial countdown. Plan limits and Terms & Conditions apply. Businesses can review current feature availability and usage limits on the Papertools pricing page.

"Papertools is a business, but empowering very small businesses is part of its mission," Smajtic said. "A freelancer or new business should be able to begin with proper books and a real workspace from day one, without being forced into a subscription before the business is ready."

Papertools was founded by Adis Smajtic in Broome, Western Australia, and built with the Papertools team. Its development draws on more than a decade of experience across purchasing, procurement, business operations and running businesses.

Papertools founder Adis Smajtic in Broome, Western Australia.

Papertools does not file tax returns or replace professional accounting advice. Its role is to help businesses maintain clearer records and give owners and their accountants a shared financial picture.

Read the full story of Papertools' first year.

About Papertools

Papertools is small-business bookkeeping and invoicing software with proper double-entry accounting underneath. Built for freelancers, sole traders, small teams and small businesses, it brings estimates, invoices, payments, bills, expenses, bank and cash matching, payroll, projects and financial reporting into one connected workspace. Developed in Broome, Western Australia, Papertools is available through a browser and as an installable web app. Learn more at papertools.app.

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Media Contact

Papertools Media Team

Email: support@papertools.app

Location: Broome, Western Australia

SOURCE: Papertools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/papertools-marks-first-year-and-brings-paper-ai-to-its-free-plan-1220003