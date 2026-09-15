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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
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ALTANFEETHI Expands Business, Targets SAR 4.2 Billion Market Value

ALTANFEETHI Expands Business

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / ALTANFEETHI has posted rapid growth over the past five years, expanding from operating terminals into a full travel and hospitality ecosystem built on a heritage dating back to 1979, the company said, as it targets a market value of about 4.2 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) by 2030.

Since launching a new growth phase in 2021, the company has focused on building a more diversified and sustainable business model, centred on raising operational efficiency, diversifying revenue sources, expanding services, and investing in infrastructure, technology and Saudi talent, it said.

ALTANFEETHI has achieved sustained profitability during this period, with its valuation surpassing 1.4 billion riyals ($373 million) and revenue exceeding half a billion riyals ($133 million). It is targeting a valuation increase of more than 200%, to about 4.2 billion riyals by 2030.

The financial growth has come alongside broader business expansion. The number of guests served rose to more than 1.48 million in 2025 from about 450,000 in 2021, an increase of more than 229%, the company said. The number of trips served climbed to more than 218,000 from 128,000, while its membership base grew more than 189%.

As part of diversifying its business portfolio, ALTANFEETHI has launched more than 30 new services and products, including its ALTANFEETHI Chauffeur luxury transport service, which operates in more than 230 cities worldwide, ALTANFEETHI International and its BAGDROP luggage delivery service, alongside premium memberships, digital services and bespoke offerings for VIP clients.

The company has also backed its expansion with more than 15 cooperation and strategic partnership agreements with local and international entities, and has developed commercial space inside its terminals, introducing new activities and services to make greater use of its assets and open additional revenue streams.

ALTANFEETHI currently operates 27 terminals at 26 airports across Saudi Arabia. Since 2021 it has redeveloped more than 12 terminals, raising capacity by between 30% and 100% depending on site requirements, as part of an effort to turn its terminals into full hospitality destinations with higher operational and commercial value.

Alongside its business expansion, ALTANFEETHI has grown its brand value to more than 360 million riyals ($96 million), placing it among the 100 most powerful Saudi brands, and has won a number of regional and international awards in the aviation and hospitality sectors, reflecting the brand's rising economic value and expanding local and international presence.

On guest experience, satisfaction has exceeded 97.1%, while average response time has fallen to five seconds, the company said. It handles more than 104,000 interactions annually and has converted guest feedback into more than 22 service-improvement initiatives. The company recorded more than 251,000 trips through its digital channels.

The improvement in guest experience is tied directly to the company's digital transformation. Its app has been developed into an integrated digital platform, cutting electronic trip check-in to under 10 seconds, alongside the rollout of its "Seamless" system, which uses smart technology and artificial intelligence to manage the guest journey, improve operational efficiency and monitor service quality.

ALTANFEETHI has also achieved a Saudization rate of 99%. More than 600 young Saudi men and women have taken part in its training and development programmes, women make up more than 23% of its workforce, and the company has invested more than 100,000 hours in training to develop Saudi talent.

In its next phase, the company plans to continue expanding its services and investments, having allocated more than 1.177 billion riyals ($314 million) to development projects through 2030 covering infrastructure, terminals, services and digital systems, while preparing for an eventual transition to a joint-stock company listed on the Saudi stock exchange.

ALTANFEETHI is also building a new flagship terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and developing its AI-powered VIONAIR platform, as it aims to rank among the top five brands in its sector locally and among the top 50 globally, part of its ambition to build a Saudi hospitality and travel brand capable of competing internationally.

CEO Gelban bin Mohammed Al-Gelban said the next phase would focus on sustaining growth and profitability, improving efficiency, and diversifying services and revenue sources, supporting the company's rising value and its presence in the travel and hospitality sector both locally and internationally.

Contact Information:
ALTANFEETHI
info@altanfeethi.com.sa
+966114309330

SOURCE: ALTANFEETHI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/altanfeethi-expands-business-targets-sar-4.2-billion-market-value-1220635

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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