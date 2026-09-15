Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group Combine to Launch SNZweig

Aphias Capital Makes Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth and Scale

YORK, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group today announced their intention to merge and form SNZweig, a professional services and advisory firm built exclusively to support and advance architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) businesses. The deal is expected to close later this fall. This transaction follows the success of the strategic partnership between the two firms that began in March 2025. The combination now solidifies the relationship, creating the AEC industry's leading advisory platform, uniting industry-specific financial, strategic, technology, and transaction advisory expertise under one roof to help its customers solve their complex needs.

In connection with the combination, Aphias Capital, an operationally and vertically focused private equity firm dedicated to helping lower middle market companies and their management teams prosper, is making a majority growth investment in SNZweig Advisors LLC to support the firm's next chapter of growth. The firm will operate under an alternative practice structure, with SNZweig Advisors LLC providing comprehensive and complementary advisory, tax, technology, and consulting services, and Stambaugh Ness LLC, an independent CPA firm, providing audit and attest services.

Built for the Reality AEC Leaders Face Today

The opportunities and challenges facing AEC firms no longer fit neatly into separate categories. Growth, ownership, technology, talent, capital, risk, compliance, and performance have become deeply interconnected, yet most firms still rely on a patchwork of disconnected advisors with legacy business models and outdated technology.

SNZweig was built to change that. Leveraging its deep industry specialization, proprietary technology and intelligence, advisory services, and team of industry leading experts, SNZweig gives AEC leaders a more connected way to navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and build lasting value.

"This is a defining moment for the AEC industry," said Steven L. Hake, CEO of SNZweig. "SNZweig represents more than the combination of two organizations; it represents a new opportunity for the industry. Together, we've designed something unprecedented; equipping firm leaders with insight, confidence, and support to grow stronger and more resilient."

Built for Growth and Talent Attraction

SNZweig is launching with significant growth ambitions, fueled by Aphias Capital's investment and a mandate to strengthen its national footprint, broaden its service lines, and scale the integrated model across the AEC market. The firm expects to grow rapidly through both organic expansion and additional strategic acquisitions of firms that share a vision and commitment to the AEC industry.

SNZweig is the premier destination for professionals who are passionate about serving the AEC industry, offering advisors, consultants, technologists, and industry specialists a platform with resources, scale, and a singular focus to do the most meaningful work of their careers. As SNZweig expands, it will be actively building its talent bench across advisory, tax, technology, and consulting disciplines.

The Future of AEC

Chad Clinehens, President of SNZweig, shared, "We've created a platform unlike anything else in the AEC market - one that puts financial, strategic, technology, and transaction expertise under a single roof. That's what lets us deliver on our mission of elevating the industry and helping firms excel in an increasingly complex future. Firms of every size, from regional practices to national players, will benefit from the expanded resources SNZweig brings to the industry."

"Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group have each spent decades earning the trust of architecture and engineering firms, and their partnership has already shown what the integrated model can do for clients," said Rob Wolfson, Founder and Managing Partner of Aphias Capital. "We are proud to partner with the SNZweig team to create the market leading professional service provider and knowledge partner to AEC firms."

"SNZweig is the kind of business we look to partner with: a firm that is solely focused on solving the complex needs of its customers and one that is uniquely positioned as the market leader dedicated to the AEC vertical," said Amanda Kalin, Partner at Aphias Capital. "We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to execute on their mission of delivering highly valued expertise and advice to their customers."

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor and Vedder Price P.C. served as legal counsel to Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group. Lazard Frères & Co. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Aphias. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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About SNZweig

SNZweig is the first national integrated advisory platform built exclusively for architecture, engineering, and construction firms. Combining highly complementary financial and accounting expertise, strategic, operational, and transactional advisory, technology solutions, and industry intelligence, SNZweig helps AEC leaders navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and create long-term value. Its mission is to Elevate the Industry by serving as a trusted partner to AEC clients, delivering clarity, confidence, and the freedom to focus on what matters most. Learn more at snzweig.com.

About Aphias Capital

Aphias Capital is an operationally and vertically focused private equity firm dedicated to helping lower middle market companies and their management teams prosper. As thematic investors focused on essential services and healthcare services, Aphias drives growth success through sector insights, operational excellence with its One Team Alignment ("OTA") approach and strategic relationships. Aphias Capital is based in San Francisco. For more information, visit aphias.com.

SNZweig is the brand name under which SNZweig Advisors LLC and Stambaugh Ness LLC provide professional services. SNZweig Advisors LLC and Stambaugh Ness LLC (and their subsidiary entities) operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. SNZweig Advisors LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services to their clients and Stambaugh Ness LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. SNZweig Advisors LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Fieldman, Chief Growth Officer, SNZweig

Email: afieldman@stambaughness.com

Amanda Kalin, Partner, Aphias Capital

Email: ak@aphias.com

Luke Torres, Managing Director, Aphias Capital

Email: lt@aphias.com

SOURCE: Stambaugh Ness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stambaugh-ness-and-zweig-group-combine-to-launch-snzweig-1220753