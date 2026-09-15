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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Ideon Media Renews Exclusive Canadian Representation Partnership with Bustle Digital Group

The renewed partnership brings BDG's portfolio of influential media brands to Canadian advertisers, including Bustle, NYLON, The Zoe Report, Inverse, Elite Daily and more.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Ideon Media is pleased to announce that it will once again serve as the exclusive Canadian advertising sales representative for Bustle Digital Group (BDG), the publisher behind some of today's most influential media brands, including Bustle, NYLON, The Zoe Report, Inverse, Elite Daily, Mic, Scary Mommy, Romper, Fatherly, The Dad and W.

The renewed agreement builds on a relationship between Ideon Media and Bustle Digital Group that first began in 2020. Through the partnership, Ideon will exclusively represent BDG's advertising opportunities in the Canadian market, connecting Canadian brands and agencies with its portfolio of leading lifestyle, fashion, beauty, entertainment, culture, technology and parenting properties.

"We're very happy to once again be the exclusive Canadian representative for Bustle Digital Group," said Kevin Bartus, President and CEO of Ideon Media. "BDG has built an exceptional portfolio of some of the most recognizable and influential digital brands, with incredibly strong connections to their audiences. We know these brands well, we understand how to position them in the Canadian market, and we're excited to once again bring their scale, creativity and unique advertising opportunities to our agency and advertiser partners across Canada."

The partnership will give Canadian advertisers access to BDG's broad range of advertising and partnership capabilities, including premium digital media, custom and branded content, video, social and experiential programs.

About Bustle Digital Group

Bustle Digital Group (BDG) is a global media company and publisher of Bustle, NYLON, The Zoe Report, Inverse, Elite Daily, Mic, Scary Mommy, Romper, Fatherly, The Dad and W. Across its portfolio, BDG creates content spanning fashion, beauty, entertainment, culture, technology, gaming, parenting and more, reaching audiences through digital, social, video and experiential platforms.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company and the exclusive Canadian partner for premium global and domestic media brands. Through innovative digital storytelling, branded content, and experiential platforms, Ideon connects advertisers with engaged audiences across the country.

For more information or interview requests:
Natalie Milne natalie.milne@ideonmedia.com

SOURCE: Ideon Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ideon-media-renews-exclusive-canadian-representation-partnership-1220819

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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