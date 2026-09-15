iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference Begins Today with Updated Presentation Schedule

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced the start of its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and curated one-on-one meetings. The updated presentation schedule appears below.
The conference begins with a full day of live-streamed company presentations on Tuesday, September 15. On Wednesday, September 16, the event will continue with curated one-on-one meetings between presenting company management teams and pre-qualified investors.
How to Attend
Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com
Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)
Presentation times are subject to change.
|Time
|Company
|Ticker
|Webcast Link
|9:00am
|NeurAxis, Inc.
|NYSE American:NRXS
|View Presentation
|9:30am
|Horizon Aircraft Ltd.
|NASDAQ:HOVR
|View Presentation
|10:00am
|Village Farms International, Inc.
|NASDAQ:VFF
|View Presentation
|10:30am
|Fortun Holdings Corp.
|OTCID: FRTU
|View Presentation
|11:00am
|Ideal Power Inc.
|NASDAQ:IPWR
|View Presentation
|11:30am
|BluGlass Limited
|OTCQX:BUGLF / ASX:BLG
|View Presentation
|12:00pm
|Dyadic Applied BioSolutions
|NASDAQ:DYAI
|View Presentation
|12:30pm
|Corero Network Security plc
|AIM:CNS / OTCQX:DDOSF
|View Presentation
|1:00pm
|Modular Medical, Inc.
|NASDAQ:MODD
|View Presentation
|1:30pm
|SuperCom Ltd.
|NASDAQ:SPCB
|View Presentation
|2:00pm
|BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.
|NASDAQ:BFRG
|View Presentation
|2:30pm
|AIB Data Centers Inc.
|NYSE American:AIB
|View Presentation
|3:00pm
|Xtract One Technologies, Inc.
|OTCQX: XTRAF / TSX:XTRA
|View Presentation
|3:30pm
|QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.
|NASDAQ:QTI
|View Presentation
|4:00pm
|Brightline Interactive, Inc.
|NASDAQ:BTLN
|View Presentation
|4:30pm
|Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.
|NASDAQ:VIP
|View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.
Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.
For More Information
Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-begi-1220986