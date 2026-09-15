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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
72 Leser
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iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference Begins Today with Updated Presentation Schedule

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced the start of its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and curated one-on-one meetings. The updated presentation schedule appears below.

The conference begins with a full day of live-streamed company presentations on Tuesday, September 15. On Wednesday, September 16, the event will continue with curated one-on-one meetings between presenting company management teams and pre-qualified investors.

How to Attend

Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com

Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)
Presentation times are subject to change.

TimeCompanyTickerWebcast Link
9:00amNeurAxis, Inc.NYSE American:NRXSView Presentation
9:30amHorizon Aircraft Ltd.NASDAQ:HOVRView Presentation
10:00amVillage Farms International, Inc.NASDAQ:VFFView Presentation
10:30amFortun Holdings Corp.OTCID: FRTUView Presentation
11:00amIdeal Power Inc.NASDAQ:IPWRView Presentation
11:30amBluGlass LimitedOTCQX:BUGLF / ASX:BLGView Presentation
12:00pmDyadic Applied BioSolutionsNASDAQ:DYAIView Presentation
12:30pmCorero Network Security plcAIM:CNS / OTCQX:DDOSFView Presentation
1:00pmModular Medical, Inc.NASDAQ:MODDView Presentation
1:30pmSuperCom Ltd.NASDAQ:SPCBView Presentation
2:00pmBullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.NASDAQ:BFRGView Presentation
2:30pmAIB Data Centers Inc.NYSE American:AIBView Presentation
3:00pmXtract One Technologies, Inc.OTCQX: XTRAF / TSX:XTRAView Presentation
3:30pmQT Imaging Holdings, Inc.NASDAQ:QTIView Presentation
4:00pmBrightline Interactive, Inc.NASDAQ:BTLNView Presentation
4:30pmVulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.NASDAQ:VIPView Presentation

About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.

Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.

For More Information

Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alpha-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-begi-1220986

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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