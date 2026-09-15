Qrvey 9.5 Brings Powerful Comparative Analytics to SaaS Applications

New Capabilities Make Everyday Comparisons Easier While Using AI to Put More Sophisticated Analysis Within Reach of Every User

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced Qrvey 9.5, introducing major enhancements to its comparative analysis capabilities.

Comparisons are fundamental to understanding business performance. A number becomes meaningful when viewed against another period, segment or benchmark. Yet creating those comparisons can quickly become difficult, particularly for users without specialist analytics skills.

Qrvey 9.5 introduces a new user experience that makes commonly requested comparisons much easier to create and explore. Users can compare measures such as revenue, sales, orders or quantity across periods including this quarter versus last quarter or the same period last year. Qrvey presents the reference value, comparison value and difference together, with configurable indicators showing whether a change represents a better or worse business outcome.

The release also supports much more sophisticated time comparisons. Companies can define highly specific periods and save them as reusable presets, allowing analysis to be shaped around the business question rather than constrained by standard reporting periods.

A consumer company could examine product sales during a heat wave or wildfire, assess profitability before and after a tariff change, or compare supplier pricing during periods of changing oil prices.

Users can create comparisons directly in Qrvey or simply describe what they want to compare using its AI-powered analytics assistant, Qrvey Sidekick. Trained on Qrvey's comparative analytics capabilities, Sidekick makes sophisticated analysis more accessible to business users using natural language, speeding time to insight.

"Qrvey has always been built for SaaS companies, with the security, multi-tenancy and scalability they need to deliver analytics to their customers," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "AI is the next step in that evolution. We're building analytics not only for people, but also for AI agents. These agents will help users get answers more easily while also using analytics themselves to monitor performance, spot changes, and take action."

Qrvey 9.5 provides an early illustration of this approach. It begins with time-based analysis, but the longer-term opportunity extends to AI-driven comparisons between products, customer cohorts, market segments, peers and benchmarks, and ultimately to exploring the factors that drive differences in performance.

As the number of variables and potential comparisons increases, conventional user interfaces become less practical. AI can navigate that complexity, construct the required analysis and help users identify the comparisons that matter.

"Comparative analytics appears straightforward until you try to make it both powerful and easy to use," said Kathy Mobarra, Vice President of Product Management at Qrvey. "With Qrvey 9.5, we have created a much simpler experience for the time comparisons customers request most often, supported by a framework that can evolve toward comparisons across segments, cohorts, peers and benchmarks. As those questions become more sophisticated, AI offers a more natural way for users to express what they want to understand. Our approach is AI-first where it removes complexity while keeping people in control."

As AI becomes a primary interface to business software, a governed analytics layer remains essential. AI still needs consistent metric definitions, appropriate tenant and user permissions, and reliable ways to present results.

Qrvey provides that foundation for SaaS companies, supporting a future in which both people and AI agents use analytics to understand performance and make decisions.

Availability

Qrvey 9.5 is scheduled for release on October 1, 2026.

Book your demo of Qrvey's comparative analytics capabilities at qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-9.5-brings-powerful-comparative-analytics-to-saas-applicati-1221058